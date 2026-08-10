Duke Basketball Commit Kager Knueppel Earns Prestigious Invite
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On Sunday, SLAM HS Hoops revealed that early 2027 Duke basketball recruiting pledge Kager Knueppel, who stars for Wisconsin Lutheran High School and remains the Blue Devils' lone 2027 commit after announcing his decision back in late June, will soon head to New York City's storied Rucker Park to be on the court for SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 8. The outdoor showcase, featuring some of the nation's premier prep players, is set to take place on Monday, August 17.
Three years ago, eventual 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done sensation, No. 1 overall draft pick, and 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg immortalized his name at Rucker Park by knocking down the following buzzer-beater from downtown in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 action.
Perhaps Knueppel will add himself to the list of unforgettable performers at the annual event.
Knueppel has skyrocketed to five-star status and his current No. 22 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. After helping Wisconsin Lutheran capture its third straight state title last season, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward further boosted his stock by averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks for a potent Team Herro squad in Nike EYBL play, shooting a blistering 47.4 percent beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game.
Of course, Kager Knueppel is the younger brother of Flagg's former Duke basketball teammate and the runner-up for 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year in Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. Plus, there are three more Knueppel brothers in Wisconsin Lutheran rising junior Kinston Knueppel, rising sophomore Kash Knueppel, and rising freshman Kid Knueppel.
Potential Duke Basketball Prizes Also Heading to Rucker Park
Thus far, SLAM HS Hoops has announced the Summer Classic appearances of six other heralded prospects for the boys' showcase: Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) point guard Cayden Daughtry, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) power forward CJ Rosser, Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Isaiah Hamilton, Houston Second Baptist (Texas) point guard Reese Alston, Southeastern Prep point guard Beckham Black, and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) small forward Colton Hiller.
Two of those other SLAM Summer Classic invitees are Duke basketball offer holders in Black and Hiller. The Blue Devils appear to remain in contention for both of them.
Black is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound five-star rising senior sitting No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. As for Hiller, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star rising junior jumped to No. 1 overall and No. 1 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2028 Composite after Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star small forward AJ Williams, also on Duke's official wishlist, recently revealed his reclassification from 2028 to 2027 (now ranks No. 4 overall).
The Blue Devils' other undecided 2027 full-fledged targets are Milennium High School (Ariz.) five-star combo guard Adan Diggs and Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo. Meanwhile, outside of Hiller, the only 2028 prospect holding an offer from fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer is St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD