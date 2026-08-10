Duke Basketball Commit Kager Knueppel Earns Prestigious Invite

On Sunday, SLAM HS Hoops revealed that early 2027 Duke basketball recruiting pledge Kager Knueppel, who stars for Wisconsin Lutheran High School and remains the Blue Devils' lone 2027 commit after announcing his decision back in late June, will soon head to New York City's storied Rucker Park to be on the court for SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 8. The outdoor showcase, featuring some of the nation's premier prep players, is set to take place on Monday, August 17.

Three years ago, eventual 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done sensation, No. 1 overall draft pick, and 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg immortalized his name at Rucker Park by knocking down the following buzzer-beater from downtown in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 action.

Cooper Flagg sent a lightning bolt through Rucker Park at SLAM Summer Classic. This shot is IMMORTAL



More with Coop: https://t.co/ZJoxomto2p pic.twitter.com/ea3QkfnxBN — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 27, 2025

Perhaps Knueppel will add himself to the list of unforgettable performers at the annual event.

Knueppel has skyrocketed to five-star status and his current No. 22 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. After helping Wisconsin Lutheran capture its third straight state title last season, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward further boosted his stock by averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks for a potent Team Herro squad in Nike EYBL play, shooting a blistering 47.4 percent beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game.

6'10" Duke Commit Kager Knueppel is pulling up to play in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 8 at Rucker Park on Monday, August 17. 😈 pic.twitter.com/alIoajnBqX — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) August 9, 2026

Of course, Kager Knueppel is the younger brother of Flagg's former Duke basketball teammate and the runner-up for 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year in Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. Plus, there are three more Knueppel brothers in Wisconsin Lutheran rising junior Kinston Knueppel, rising sophomore Kash Knueppel, and rising freshman Kid Knueppel.

Potential Duke Basketball Prizes Also Heading to Rucker Park

Thus far, SLAM HS Hoops has announced the Summer Classic appearances of six other heralded prospects for the boys' showcase: Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) point guard Cayden Daughtry, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) power forward CJ Rosser, Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Isaiah Hamilton, Houston Second Baptist (Texas) point guard Reese Alston, Southeastern Prep point guard Beckham Black, and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) small forward Colton Hiller.

SLAM SUMMER CLASSIC VOL. 8 TAKES OVER RUCKER PARK ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17. 🗽🚨



The city gets one more show before it’s back to school 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DY8RzYiUjz — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 27, 2026

Two of those other SLAM Summer Classic invitees are Duke basketball offer holders in Black and Hiller. The Blue Devils appear to remain in contention for both of them.

Black is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound five-star rising senior sitting No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. As for Hiller, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star rising junior jumped to No. 1 overall and No. 1 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2028 Composite after Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star small forward AJ Williams, also on Duke's official wishlist, recently revealed his reclassification from 2028 to 2027 (now ranks No. 4 overall).

5⭐ Colton Hiller, the #2 ranked rising junior in HS, is coming to show out at SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 8 at Rucker Park on Monday, August 17. 😈@coltonhiller pic.twitter.com/FPzXmtItPn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) August 8, 2026

The Blue Devils' other undecided 2027 full-fledged targets are Milennium High School (Ariz.) five-star combo guard Adan Diggs and Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo. Meanwhile, outside of Hiller, the only 2028 prospect holding an offer from fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer is St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate.