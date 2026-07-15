Duke Basketball Commit Kager Knueppel Shines in Peach Jam Win
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2027 4-star forward Kager Knueppel was the first recruit in the class that Duke offered, and he later became the first addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 recruiting class.
The younger brother of former Blue Devil and current Charlotte Hornet, Kon Knueppel, Kager is one of the biggest risers in the entire 2027 recruiting class. Obviously, Duke had the family ties that played a factor in his early commitment, but his long-term upside is sky-high.
Knueppel is now competing with Team Herro on the EYBL circuit and put together an impressive performance to kick off the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
Duke Commit Kager Knueppel Impresses in Team Herro Opening Peach Jam Win
In its first game of the Nike Peach Jam, Team Herro defeated Jet Academy 73-65 on Tuesday. Knueppel was one of the top performers in the contest.
The 6'9" wing/forward went for 15 points, a team-high six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes in the victory on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from three-point range.
Knueppel has some similarities to his game with his older brother, but Kager's length and already established three-point shot make him an extremely enticing long-term prospect. Kager has a clean shooting stroke, can handle the ball, and has the footwork to defend multiple positions on the floor.
The Wisconsin native has moved up to the No. 22 overall player, No. 2 power forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Knueppel has now earned a fifth star, per the 247Sports Composite.
Next up, Team Herro will face Vegas Elite at 6:00 pm ET on Wednesday.
Other Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Notes
Knueppel's rise in the national recruiting rankings makes him a fantastic foundation for head coach Jon Scheyer and Co.'s 2027 recruiting class. The Blue Devils have sent out several other offers over the past few weeks.
Duke has been involved with 5-star guard Beckham Black for months now, and the 6'3" guard recently rose to the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class, following Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification into 2026 and commitment to Texas.
Scheyer and Co. have recently offered 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs, the No. 3 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and 5-star seven-foot big man Lewis Uvwo, the No. 1 center in the class.
The top of the 2027 recruiting class is littered with star talent, and Duke has its early targets.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine