Duke Basketball Commit Kager Knueppel Shines in Peach Jam Win

2027 4-star forward Kager Knueppel was the first recruit in the class that Duke offered, and he later became the first addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 recruiting class.

The younger brother of former Blue Devil and current Charlotte Hornet, Kon Knueppel, Kager is one of the biggest risers in the entire 2027 recruiting class. Obviously, Duke had the family ties that played a factor in his early commitment, but his long-term upside is sky-high.

Knueppel is now competing with Team Herro on the EYBL circuit and put together an impressive performance to kick off the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) drives in for a layup against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Commit Kager Knueppel Impresses in Team Herro Opening Peach Jam Win

In its first game of the Nike Peach Jam, Team Herro defeated Jet Academy 73-65 on Tuesday. Knueppel was one of the top performers in the contest.

The 6'9" wing/forward went for 15 points, a team-high six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes in the victory on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from three-point range.

6’10” Duke commit Kager Knueppel and Team Herro just kicked off Peach Jam with a win 😈🔥 @NikeEYB @DukeMBB @slam_university pic.twitter.com/fzBslvIQ74 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 14, 2026

Knueppel has some similarities to his game with his older brother, but Kager's length and already established three-point shot make him an extremely enticing long-term prospect. Kager has a clean shooting stroke, can handle the ball, and has the footwork to defend multiple positions on the floor.

The Wisconsin native has moved up to the No. 22 overall player, No. 2 power forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Knueppel has now earned a fifth star, per the 247Sports Composite.

Next up, Team Herro will face Vegas Elite at 6:00 pm ET on Wednesday.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Notes

Knueppel's rise in the national recruiting rankings makes him a fantastic foundation for head coach Jon Scheyer and Co.'s 2027 recruiting class. The Blue Devils have sent out several other offers over the past few weeks.

Duke has been involved with 5-star guard Beckham Black for months now, and the 6'3" guard recently rose to the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class, following Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification into 2026 and commitment to Texas.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and Co. have recently offered 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs, the No. 3 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and 5-star seven-foot big man Lewis Uvwo, the No. 1 center in the class.

The top of the 2027 recruiting class is littered with star talent, and Duke has its early targets.