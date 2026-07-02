Full Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Class Breakdown
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The Duke basketball program has picked up some steam as of late with certain top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
Head coach Jon Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind, and he is looking to keep that reputation alive. The Blue Devils have inked the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class in each of the last three years. Duke could be in contention to keep the streak going in 2027.
Scheyer and his staff, after a stagnant period with little movement, have made serious strides with the 2027 recruiting class, and there is now a clearer idea of which prospects Duke will target.
Let's break down all the action for the Blue Devils with the 2027 class.
Commits
4-star Kager Knueppel
Duke landed its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday, as 4-star recruit Kager Knueppel committed to the program. It was somewhat out of the blue, but Knueppel's eventual commitment to the Blue Devils was always expected.
Kager's older brother, Kon, played at Duke in the 2024-25 season, and Kager was the first 2027 prospect Scheyer and Co. offered.
The 6'10 forward also received offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, DePaul, and Toledo, but had already received a crystal ball prediction to Duke. Knueppel tested his open recruitment a bit, but eventually elected to follow his older brother to Durham.
Knueppel recently surged up the national recruiting rankings, now rated as the No. 52 overall player, No. 9 power forward, and No. 4 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. In 247Sports' latest update, he rose 28 spots in the 247Sports Composite and a massive 94 spots in the 247Sports Top150, now rated as the class's No. 28 overall prospect.
Offers
5-Star Beckham Black
5-star guard Beckham Black became the second 2027 recruit to be offered by Duke in May. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is currently rated as the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 2 player out of Florida per the 247Sports Composite.
Black, one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, has also picked up offers from marquee programs such as Michigan, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Arkansas, among others.
The Southeastern Prep (FL) product is currently competing with Team USA in the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul with incoming Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The US has gotten out to a 4-0 start, and Black has been elite.
Through four contests, Black is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.0 steals on 57.5% shooting from the field. He notched a double-double effort against Japan with 19 points and 10 assists.
5-Star Adan Diggs
Adan Diggs was offered by the Blue Devils over the weekend as the program sent out several offers to big-time talents. Diggs is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard per the 247Sports Composite.
The 6'5", 180-pound backcourt talent has picked up several major offers over the last few weeks, receiving offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, and Duke over the past month and a half. Diggs also holds offers from schools such as Alabama and UCLA, among others.
5-Star Lewis Uvwo
5-star big man Lewis Uvwo is the newest prospect Duke has offered, as Scheyer and Co. extended an offer to the 6'10", 225-pound center on Wednesday.
Uvwo is an elite rim protector with a high level of athleticism for his size. He has recently been catching the attention of several big-time programs, earning offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, USC, and Arkansas, all in the last month and a half.
The Prolific Prep (FL) product is currently rated as the No. 23 overall player and No. 7 center per the 247Sports Composite.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine