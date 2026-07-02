Full Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Class Breakdown

The Duke basketball program has picked up some steam as of late with certain top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jon Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind, and he is looking to keep that reputation alive. The Blue Devils have inked the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class in each of the last three years. Duke could be in contention to keep the streak going in 2027.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and his staff, after a stagnant period with little movement, have made serious strides with the 2027 recruiting class, and there is now a clearer idea of which prospects Duke will target.

Let's break down all the action for the Blue Devils with the 2027 class.

Commits

Wisconsin Lutheran guard Kager Knueppel (1) beats brother Kash Knueppel to a rebound against Greendale in a game Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Greendale High School in Greendale, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4-star Kager Knueppel

Duke landed its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday, as 4-star recruit Kager Knueppel committed to the program. It was somewhat out of the blue, but Knueppel's eventual commitment to the Blue Devils was always expected.

Kager's older brother, Kon, played at Duke in the 2024-25 season, and Kager was the first 2027 prospect Scheyer and Co. offered.

The 6'10 forward also received offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, DePaul, and Toledo, but had already received a crystal ball prediction to Duke. Knueppel tested his open recruitment a bit, but eventually elected to follow his older brother to Durham.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) dunks against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knueppel recently surged up the national recruiting rankings, now rated as the No. 52 overall player, No. 9 power forward, and No. 4 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. In 247Sports' latest update, he rose 28 spots in the 247Sports Composite and a massive 94 spots in the 247Sports Top150, now rated as the class's No. 28 overall prospect.

Offers

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-Star Beckham Black

5-star guard Beckham Black became the second 2027 recruit to be offered by Duke in May. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is currently rated as the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 2 player out of Florida per the 247Sports Composite.

Black, one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, has also picked up offers from marquee programs such as Michigan, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Arkansas, among others.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Southeastern Prep (FL) product is currently competing with Team USA in the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul with incoming Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The US has gotten out to a 4-0 start, and Black has been elite.

Through four contests, Black is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.0 steals on 57.5% shooting from the field. He notched a double-double effort against Japan with 19 points and 10 assists.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5-Star Adan Diggs

Adan Diggs was offered by the Blue Devils over the weekend as the program sent out several offers to big-time talents. Diggs is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard per the 247Sports Composite.

The 6'5", 180-pound backcourt talent has picked up several major offers over the last few weeks, receiving offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, and Duke over the past month and a half. Diggs also holds offers from schools such as Alabama and UCLA, among others.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-Star Lewis Uvwo

5-star big man Lewis Uvwo is the newest prospect Duke has offered, as Scheyer and Co. extended an offer to the 6'10", 225-pound center on Wednesday.

Uvwo is an elite rim protector with a high level of athleticism for his size. He has recently been catching the attention of several big-time programs, earning offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, USC, and Arkansas, all in the last month and a half.

The Prolific Prep (FL) product is currently rated as the No. 23 overall player and No. 7 center per the 247Sports Composite.