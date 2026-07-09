How Duke's Scheyer Can Get Recruiting Revenge on John Calipari

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer doesn't lose too many recruiting battles.

Scheyer is arguably the best recruiter in college basketball, with his No. 1-ranked 2026 high school recruiting class marking the third straight year Duke has sealed the nation's top class.

The Blue Devils are bringing in four 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. It's a star-studded class, but there was one 5-star prospect that Duke lost out on, as Scheyer and Co. were outmatched by John Calipari for the nation's top 2026 guard.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari looks on against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas, Calipari Outlast Duke for 5-Star Guard Jordan Smith Jr.

Jordan Smith Jr. was widely regarded as the top guard in the entire 2026 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 combo guard, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Smith attended Paul VI Catholic (VA), the same high school as current Blue Devil Patrick Ngongba and former Blue Devils Darren Harris, Trevor Keels, and Jeremy Roach. That felt like an advantage for Duke for a while.

Smith took an official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness and, afterward, received a crystal ball prediction to land at Duke. For the next few months, it felt like the Blue Devils were in the driver's seat to land his services.

Sophomore Guard Jordan Smith Jr. of Paul VI Catholic (Virginia) holds onto the ball during the championship game of the Tournament of Champions against St. John Bosco (California) at Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, in the weeks leading up to his commitment, Arkansas suddenly emerged as a team to watch, and in the end, the Razorbacks ultimately swiped Smith. It was reported that Rippey Jr.'s commitment to Duke didn't affect Scheyer and Co.'s pursuit of Smith, but it very well could've played a role in Smith's decision-making.

Now, losing out on Smith was a blessing in disguise. If the 5-star committed to Duke, John Blackwell likely would not have been a target via the portal. Maybe Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer don't return as well. In today's landscape of college basketball, talented veteran guards are more valuable than practically any 5-star rookie.

Although Smith's landing in Fayetteville worked out for the Blue Devils, there is a prized 2027 recruit who gives Scheyer an opportunity to give Calipari a taste of his own medicine.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Land 5-Star Guard Beckham Black

Now, Duke and Arkansas aren't the only two suitors for 5-star 2027 point guard Beckham Black, as he is arguably the best guard prospect in the class. The 6'3" guard is currently rated as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 point guard per the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Black was the second 2027 recruit Duke offered, and when Scheyer gets in the mix early, he's hard to beat. However, Arkansas has family ties.

Similar to Duke's family ties with recently committed 4-star prospect Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of Kon Knueppel, Beckham is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, who spent his lone season of college basketball with the Razorbacks.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calipari has that advantage, but if Scheyer targets Black, he's got as good a chance as any coach in the country. It's very uncertain what Duke's backcourt will look like in 2027-28, especially if the new "5-in-5" eligibility model is officially ratified, but Black could turn into Duke's top 2027 target.

This gives Scheyer and Co. the perfect opportunity to get back at Calipari.