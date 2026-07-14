Duke 5-Star Target Beckham Black Climbs in Latest Rankings

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten more involved with the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes over the last few weeks.

The Blue Devils have earned one commitment in the 2027 class from 4-star forward Kager Knueppel, one of the biggest risers in the entire class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-star guard Beckham Black was one of the first 2027 recruits Scheyer and Co. offered, and his play throughout the summer has only raised his stock into arguably the best guard in high school basketball.

Black recently received a boost in the latest 247Sports recruiting rankings update, and now the 6'3" guard has risen to the top spot on ESPN's rankings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-Star Duke Basketball Target Beckham Black New No. 1 Player Per ESPN

ESPN recently updated its 2027 recruiting class SC Next rankings, and Black has jumped to the No. 1 overall player in the class. Black is currently the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class and No. 1 point guard, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

On both the international and grassroots circuit, the 5-star prospect has been elite. He kicked the summer off competing with Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, alongside incoming Blue Devil rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The Americans took home the gold medal, and Black was an integral part of that success.

There’s a NEW No. 1 player in ESPN’s latest Class of 2027 rankings 🚨👀



5⭐️ Beckham Black now holds the top spot. @beckhamblack0 @NikeEYB @abelite2027 pic.twitter.com/GkWCXACP3S — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 12, 2026

Across seven appearances for Team USA in the World Cup, Black averaged 12.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.0 steals per game on 52.3% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from three-point range on 4.0 attempts a contest in 20.6 minutes. He led Team USA in assists.

Black has kept steady production at Session 4 of the Nike EYBL season in Las Vegas. Through four games with AB Elite, Black is averaging 18.5 points and 3.3 assists per game on 39.7% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from the perimeter on 7.3 attempts per game.

The elite talent went for 28 points and three assists on 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from long range in a 63-49 win over Team Why Not on July 9.

5⭐️ Beckham Black, the top‑ranked PG, showed the full bag with Anthony Black watching Day 1 at @NikeEYB Session IV 🪣🔥 pic.twitter.com/hBTscRhC1X — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 9, 2026

Beckham Black Quickly Gaining Traction as Stellar Prospect

Black was already regarded as a special talent in the 2027 recruiting class when Duke offered him in late May, but his stock is continuously improving as the summer moves along.

With Team USA on the international circuit, Black operated as much more of a playmaker, averaging 9.3 shot attempts per game, but leading the team in assists with over eight.

Now on the EYBL circuit, Black has become a legit scoring threat, attempting 14.5 shots per game in Session 4 and knocking them down at nearly a 40% clip.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the entire NIKE EYBL season (15 games for AB Elite), Black is leading the team in points (20.7), assists (5.5), and steals (1.6) per game.

Duke isn't the only big-time suitor in the running for the elite guard, as schools such as Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, and Arkansas have also offered Black. However, the Blue Devils seem to be firmly in the running as of now.