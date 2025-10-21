Five-Star SF is Jon Scheyer's First in Duke's Class of 2026

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Bryson Howard, the No. 12 overall recruit in the national 2026 class, will announce his college decision live on Tuesday, October 21st at 4:30 PM ET on the @CBSSportsCBB Channel.



𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 https://t.co/XIjJt0frDM



📺 https://t.co/4ZIE3pw7Ra pic.twitter.com/rPvn3ptn1d