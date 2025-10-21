Five-Star SF is Jon Scheyer's First in Duke's Class of 2026
After women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson landed a pair of five-stars for the Duke Blue Devils, men's coach Jon Scheyer was able to do the same. On the CBS Sports YouTube channel, five-star small forward Bryson Howard pledged his commitment to the Blue Devils.
In the end, Howard chose Duke over rival North Carolina and Kentucky. It's not the first recruit the Blue Devils have taken away from the Tar Heels, and they'll look to steal another in five-star Addison Bjorn.
Regardless of where Bjorn lands, Howard is a huge get for the men's basketball program. Howard's commitment is the first in Scheyer's Class of 2026.
The Five-Star Streak Continues
With Lawson's women's team adding Autumn Fleary and Bella Flemings to her Class of 2026, Duke's program already has four top-50 recruits. Scheyer's team has gotten off to a much slower start, but he's going for quality over quantity. Keep in mind, the Blue Devils had just five recruits in their Class of 2025.
Now, Blue Devils fans can begin to get excited for the 2026-27 season. Howard, a once unranked prospect, evolved his game and became the No. 1 player in Texas. Standing 6'5'', 188 pounds, the Heritage High Schooler is the No. 12 recruit in the nation.
Howard, the son of former Wake Forest star Josh Howard, narrowed down his Top 3 just one day before comitting. When Duke was revealed as one of the teams in the mix, they immediately received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports. Once again, their prediction turned into a reality.
Howard On What Went Into His Decision
The Blue Devils, Tar Heels, and Wildcats were all vying for their first commitment in the Class of '26. Prior to choosing Duke, Howard had the following to say about the team.
- "It’s a great environment to be around," he said. "The way they carry each other, and the way they play together, it fits with my play style. Our relationship has been going good. I’ve been keeping in touch with them at least every day out of the week, you know, so, it’s been really good.”
Of the teams in his Top 3, Duke was the first to extend an offer. They didn't beat Kentucky or UNC by much, but they offered on June 18. The Tar Heels offered four days later, with Kentucky being last on June 23.
Howard's official visit to Duke was sandwiched between his two others. September 19 marked the time he officially stepped on campus, the place he will call home in 2026.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
Make Sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE