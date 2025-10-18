Duke Lands Another Five-Star Recruit
The Duke Blue Devils were one of four teams intently watching as five-star point guard Autumn Fleary announced her commitment on October 18. Having narrowed down her Top 4 to LSU, UNC, UCLA, and Duke, Fleary ultimately chose the Blue Devils.
HC Kara Lawson's Class of 2026 already includes two five-star players: Bella Flemings and Sanai Green, along with four-star Taylor Soflikanich. According to 247Sports, they had the No. 2 Class of 2026, only trailing Kentucky. Now, they're undoubtedly No. 1.
Duke Continues to Build a Dynasty
The Wildcats and Blue Devils made up two teams with five commits for the Class of '26. Kentucky's advantage was simple: all three of its recruits are five stars. With Duke being able to land Fleary, it's hard to argue that the Wildcats' recruiting class is still better than the Blue Devils. Thankfully for Duke, Kentucky was never in the running for their latest recruit.
Fleary, who attends Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, is the No. 2 point guard in the nation. She's ranked No. 11 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. To no surprise, she's the No. 1 player in Washington, DC.
Back on July 4, Fleary chose her Top 4. It's been a long time coming, as Blue Devils fans were stuck waiting for three months before learning of her decision. As it turns out, it was more than worth the wait.
ESPN's Charlie Creme listed every team's projected starting lineup before the 2025-26 season. Seeing as Duke landed a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, one can only assume that number will be even higher next season, as long as they perform this year. The lone recruit in their starting lineup this season is Emilee Skinner, who was No. 4 in ESPN's Top 100.
Duke may have landed Flemings and Fleary, but they've struck out on a few other key recruits other than Fleary. No. 13-ranked PG Greenway was a big get for Kentucky back on November 16, 2024. In a world where the transfer portal is crazy and players decommit at a rapid rate, Greenway has stayed true to the Wildcats.
Addison Bjorn, a five-star recruit rated No. 10 in the nation, has yet to set a commitment date. With her eyes set on the likes of UConn, Iowa, and UNC, Duke is still in the mix for what could be Lawson's definitive get to round out the top players in her Class of 2026.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE