Coveted Duke Basketball Target Brady Pettigrew Trims List of Suitors

Less than two weeks ago, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state of Illinois to check out Bolingbrook High School junior Brady Pettigrew. That trip ultimately led to an offer from the Blue Devils on the same day.

And now, the powerhouse recruiting team in Durham is in Pettigrew's top 10, which he revealed via the following social media post on Friday evening after racking up roughly three dozen offers in his recruitment. The other nine finalists include Duke's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, along with the Michigan Wolverines, BYU Cougars, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Southern Cal Trojans, Florida Gators, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Pettigrew, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard who stacks up No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, was among the 2028 recruits who heard from the Blue Devils back in mid-June when college coaches were first permitted to contact then-rising high school juniors directly.

He's recently visited Michigan, UNC, Indiana, and Illinois, and Pettigrew is set to soon visit Ohio State, Kentucky, and Arkansas. Thus far, there's been no report of a scheduled Duke official visit for the versatile prep to check out the Blue Devils in person.

"They have been one of the best schools every year," Pettigrew told Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten about Duke soon after receiving his offer from Scheyer & Co., also noting that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of reclassifying up a grade to 2027 before it's all said and done. "It's a dream come true to have an offer from there. [Scheyer] told me to keep working hard, I'm on the right path, and to shoot the three off ball screens more."

Pettigrew averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for Bradley Beal Elite in Nike EYBL play over the spring and summer, shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point land.

More Five-Star Talents on the 2028 Duke Basketball Recruiting Wish List

Duke has yet to land its first pledge on the 2028 recruiting trail. But the Blue Devils appear to remain in the mix for all five players they have officially targeted with an offer.

That list of full-fledged Blue Devil targets in the cycle consists of Brady Pettigrew, St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, The Tatnall School (Del.) five-star small forward Mason Collins, and Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star point guard Josiah Rose.

Note that a few of those potential 2028 Duke basketball prizes are candidates to reclassify to 2027, most notably Pettigrew plus Kamagate and Hiller, who currently rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.