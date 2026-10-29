Duke Basketball Wish List Now Includes Another Elite Prep

Fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was in his home state of Illinois for recruiting purposes on Thursday. And his trip translated into the Blue Devils' fifth offer recipient in the 2028 cycle, as Bolingbrook High School standout junior combo guard Brady Pettigrew revealed his latest suitor via a post on social media.

"After a great conversation with Coach Scheyer and [Duke basketball associate head coach Emanuel Dildy]," Pettigrew noted, "I'm blessed to receive an offer from Duke University!!"

Pettigrew has already racked up over 35 offers in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star currently ranks No. 12 overall, No. 1 among combo guards, and No. 1 in Illinois on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, Pettigrew is set to check out Duke's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, on an official visit this weekend. He's also visited the Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers, and Illinois Fighting Illini; plus, in addition to his upcoming trip to Chapel Hill to tour UNC's facilities, he's scheduled official visits with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Duke Basketball First Reached Out to Brady Pettigrew Months Ago

Soon after college coaches were first allowed to contact 2028 prospects directly back in mid-June, Brady Pettigrew was one of several preps to hear from the Blue Devils. In other words, the interest from the Duke basketball recruiters is by no means new, and for good reason.

As a standout for Bradley Beal Elite in Nike EYBL action over the spring and summer, Pettigrew averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.4 steals. And he shot a blistering 46.2 percent beyond the arc.

"At a shade over 6-foot-3 with a solidly built 185-pound frame, Pettigrew plays a mature game based on good decision-making and taking what is offered," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi recently explained in his assessment of the coveted talent. "He likes to hit mid-range shots, takes advantage of driving lanes and does a good job of moving the ball via the pass. He's a cerebral player on both ends with solid base of skills."

Duke's other four full-fledged 2028 recruiting targets are St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star point guard Josiah Rose, and The Tatnall School (Del.) five-star small forward Mason Collins. However, keep in mind that Kamagate and Hiller, who rank No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, in the class, are both candidates to reclassify to 2027.

The Blue Devils, who already boast a three-deep 2027 recruiting haul, have yet to land their first 2028 commit.