Advanced Duke Basketball Offer Recipient Talks Potential to Reclassify

Bolingbrook High School (Ill.) junior Brady Pettigrew popped up on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s 2028 wish list on Thursday. But according to the potential Duke basketbal prize's chat with Stock Risers recruiting insider Jake Weingarten afterward, there's still a chance he'll reclassify to end up in the 2027 cycle.

"No, it's not over," the 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard, who turned 17 back in early June, explained to Weingarten about chatter that he might move up a grade before it's all said and done. "It depends on what college I feel like is the right fit."

Pettigrew, who jumped three spots earlier this month to his current ranking of No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, holds roughly three dozen offers in his recruitment. When asked by Weingarten which programs are the most heavily involved at this juncture, he listed the Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, Kentucky Wildcats, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Duke's archrival in the UNC Tar Heels.

After a great conversation with Coach Scheyer and Coach Dildy I’m blessed receive an offer from Duke university!!💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/PPjX89f8ni — Brady Pettigrew (@BradyPettigreww) October 29, 2026

UNC is getting ready to host Pettigrew on an official visit this weekend. He's already visited Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois.

Brady Pettigrew Refers to Duke Basketball Offer as 'Dream Come True'

"Really cool," Pettigrew noted to Weingarten about officially adding Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils to his impressive list of suitors. "They have been one of the best schools every year. It's a dream come true to have an offer from there. [Scheyer] told me to keep working hard, I'm on the right path, and to shoot the three off ball screens more."

Speaking of Pettigrew's 3-point arsenal, it's worth pointing out that the dynamic bucket-getter knocked down almost 50 percent of his attempts beyond the arc while starring for Bradley Beal Elite in EYBL action over the spring and summer.

He described himself to Weingarten as "a winner" — plain and smile — adding that "rather than scoring, passing, defending, or anything on the court, that's what I'm gonna get done."

Pettigrew is one of five undecided prospects on the 2028 Duke basketball offer sheet. That list features the top two talents on the 247Sports 2028 Composite and fellow reclass candidates in St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, along with Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star point guard Josiah Rose and The Tatnall School (Del.) five-star small forward Mason Collins.

Duke has wound up with one of the nation's top two classes in each of the recruiting cycles since Jon Scheyer succeeded Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the Blue Devils in 2022. While the program hasn't landed its first 2028 commit yet, it has already reeled in three early 2027 pledges in Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel, heralded Australian point guard Luke Paul, and most recently, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery.