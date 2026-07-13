Duke Basketball Date With Gonzaga Just Took Major Hit

The Duke basketball program will go through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball next season.

One of those marquee contests will come against Gonzaga, which will be the last of the Blue Devils' several big-time games. Duke will take on the Bulldogs on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, Gonzaga was already one of the weaker non-con opponents Duke was slated to face. That's not a knock on the Zags, but more so a testament to the fact that the Blue Devils will take on three of last season's four Final Four participants, including both teams that played in the National Championship.

However, Gonzaga just took a major roster hit, and its expectations will assuredly change as a result.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga Loses Sophomore Guard Mario Saint-Supery

Mark Few was set to return three of his top five scorers from a season ago, one of those being guard Mario Saint-Supery. However, Saint-Supery will leave Spokane in a shocking decision.

Saint-Supery will return to Spain to play for Valencia in the EuroLeague. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that the guard will make significantly more money playing professionally next season than he would with Gonzaga.

As a rookie with the Zags last season, the 6'3" guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals a night on 41.0% shooting from the field and 40.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.4 attempts, appearing in 35 games and starting 17. Saint-Supery was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) reacts in front of Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) after a basket in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saint-Supery was expected to be a major piece for Gonzaga in 2026-27, its first in the new PAC-12, and was considered one of the bigger sophomore breakout candidates on a national scale. His unexpected departure leaves a major hole in the backcourt for the Bulldogs.

This is the second international addition Few has lost throughout the offseason.

German prospect Jack Kayil initially committed to Gonzaga, but ultimately elected to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft. Kayil was selected 39th overall by the New York Knicks.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga Now in Interesting Position

The Blue Devils won't face Gonzaga until we are comfortably into the conference slate, meaning we will know a lot about the Bulldogs heading into the contest. There's a world where Few has his club ranked as a top 15-to-20 team in the sport, or it is greatly disappointing.

Gonzaga could have one of the better frontcourts in college basketball next season with returner Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, one of the best prospects from the transfer portal this offseason.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Zags' backcourt is now a major question. Returner Davis Fogle is a talented piece still there, but Saint-Supery's departure is a big knock.

Duke will boast possibly the deepest backcourt in college hoops next season with John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. The Blue Devils will likely be a pretty comfortable favorite in this one, assuming Gonzaga doesn't vastly exceed its preseason expectations with Saint-Supery now out the door.