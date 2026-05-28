Ranking the Top 3 Backcourts in the ACC

For the most part, the NCAA Transfer Portal chaos has come and gone.

The Duke basketball program didn't deal with much drama. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, the two 2025-26 rotation pieces that declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, were always expected to keep their names in as opposed to returning to college basketball.

There was some slight concern with star guard John Blackwell, who went through the pre-draft process and waited quite a while to return to Duke, but he was never expected to stay in the draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With most rosters across the ACC close to finalized, some deep, talented backcourt units are coming into the league next year, boding for some big-time matchups. Let's rank the top three backcourts in the ACC heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Some legit backcourts in the ACC next season.



Duke: Blackwell/Boozer/Foster/Rippey



UVA: Mallory/Lewis/Harmon



UNC: Brown/Able



Miami: Lewis/Bland/Allen



Louisville: Shelstad/Wooley/Johnson



NC State: Adams/Hammond — hughstraine (@HughStraine) May 26, 2026

1. Duke - Foster/Boozer/Blackwell/Rippey

Duke might have the deepest backcourt in college basketball next season with Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, John Blackwell, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Foster and Boozer are both back with the program, and both showed flashes of stellar potential in 2025-26. Foster put together a major bounce-back campaign, notching career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on three attempts a night.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer didn't have as many chances to run the offense, but when Foster went out with an injury during the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, the freshman was fantastic. In the five games Foster missed, Boozer averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds a game while dishing 16 assists to nine turnovers. He also played over 35 minutes in four of those contests.

Blackwell will be the Blue Devils' No. 1 scoring option, coming off a junior year at Wisconsin, where he averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three on 7.3 attempts.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) is guarded by Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) and guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Michigan beat Wisconsin 68-65. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When he entered the portal, he said he wanted to head to a program where he could have the ball in his hands. He will be awarded that opportunity with Duke, and as a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, a chance to run the show offensively could lead to an All-American season.

Rippey comes in as the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, bringing elite perimeter defensive abilities and an endless motor. He will be a crucial energy piece off the bench with his physicality and knack for finishing around the basket.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

2. Virginia - Mallory/Lewis/Harmon

Ryan Odom is getting two of his lead guards back from last season in Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis.

As a freshman, Mallory averaged 9.3 points on 42.2% shooting from the field while averaging 3.4 assists to 1.1 turnovers and 1.6 steals. The 6'7" Lewis was the team's third-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the floor and 40.3% shooting from three on 4.3 attempts.

Add in Christian Harmon, a transfer from Arkansas State, and this backcourt is legit. Harmon averaged 12.8 points and 2.5 assists last season with the Red Wolves on 39.1% shooting from the field and 34.6% from the perimeter on 7.6 attempts.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mallory stands at just 5'10", but with 6'6" Harmon and 6'7" Lewis, the Cavaliers have plenty of size on the perimeter.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

3. Louisville - Shelstad/Wooley/Johnson

Pat Kelsey is bringing in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to 247Sports, and one of his major splashes was former Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad. In three seasons with the Ducks, the 6'1" playmaker averaged 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from beyond the arc on 5.3 attempts.

Adrian Wooley is one of the very few returners for Kelsey, but he boasts a ton of potential. His first season with the Cardinals came in 2025-26, where he averaged 8.7 points on 45.0% shooting from the floor and 35.0% from three on 3.3 attempts. As a rookie with Kennesaw State, Wooley averaged 18.8 points a night on 51.2% shooting and 42.2% from three on 5.2 attempts.

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad moves the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

London Johnson is an interesting situation. After graduating high school in 2022, he bypassed college to sign with G League Ignite, and two years later was selected by the Maine Celtics in the 2024 G League Draft.

Then, in October of 2025, Johnson committed to Louisville, showcasing the current state of college athletics. After he arrived on campus during the mid-semester break, he planned to redshirt. Then, it was briefly reported that Johnson's redshirt would be lifted due to injuries, but he successfully kept it after a big of confusion.