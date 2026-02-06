Elite Recruit Hearing From Duke Basketball Coaches

The 2026 Duke basketball recruiting haul includes a Toronto native in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. Perhaps the 2027 Blue Devil class will also feature a big man from Meyer's hometown, as the coaches in Durham are reportedly expressing interest in Paul Osaruyi, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound five-star who now attends Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to the following post from League Ready national recruiting insider Sam Kayser on Thursday afternoon, Osaruyi has been hearing from Duke, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kansas, BYU, Illinois, Texas, Houston, West Virginia, Oregon, Southern Cal, and Oklahoma State.

2027 5⭐️ Paul Osaruyi (@OsaruyiPaul) is one of the top forward prospects in all of high school basketball.



The 6-foot-10 forward told @LeagueRDY he’s hearing from Duke, Arkansas, Kansas, BYU, Illinois, Texas, Houston, Syracuse, West Virginia, Oregon, USC, Georgia Tech and… pic.twitter.com/Ldc8RWqX8G — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) February 5, 2026

Plus, it's worth noting that Paul Osaruyi took an unofficial visit to Duke last year.

"When I looked at the campus, it was pretty good," Osaruyi explained to Zagsblog's Sam Lance back in May. "They're really like a basketball hall of fame over there. Like, you see Coach K and all of them coaches, you know, how they were winning back when he was coaching at Duke. Altogether, the campus was really nice.

"I watched a few workouts, and then [Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer] and [assistant coach Emanuel Dildy], they were just telling me how the campus is and then how they're going to be ready to watch me this AAU season."

A Springy Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect

Osaruyi currently checks in at No. 5 overall, No. 2 among centers, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"[He] is one of the most explosive athletes in the class," 247Sports' Eric Bossi noted in his summary of Osaruyi's clear upside earlier this month. "Osaruyi can be a bit more productive, but at this point, it's hard to argue anybody else over him, given his tools and ceiling."

6’10 forward Paul Osaruyi can jump out the gym 😳 He’s ranked #3 in the junior class by ESPN! @BellaVistaHoops @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/2zNNgauNtr — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 5, 2026

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, enjoying the nation's top-ranked collection on the 2026 recruiting trail with four heralded early signees already in tow, have yet to extend any official offers in the 2027 cycle.

But it seems Paul Osaruyi is among the names to remember whenever Scheyer and his crew decide to ramp up their 2027 efforts.

