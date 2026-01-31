Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Kager Knueppel Grabs Another Offer

Wisconsin Lutheran High School four-star power forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Duke basketball one-and-done sensation Kon Knueppel, is now on the Purdue Boilermakers' official 2027 wishlist. Prep Hoops' Mark Miller first reported the offer from Purdue's Matt Painter on Friday night.

Knueppel, who checked out Purdue on an unofficial visit back in November, is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound junior and currently stacks up at No. 83 overall, No. 13 among power forwards, and No. 5 in Wisconsin on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. His offer from the Boilermakers marks the fourth in his recruitment, along with the Toledo Rockets, Butler Bulldogs, and DePaul Blue Demons.

He has also garnered some interest from the likes of Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles and John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks, not to mention fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the powerhouse recruiting team in Durham. Scheyer has already scouted Knueppel a couple of times.

"Kon Knueppel's younger brother, Kager Knueppel, is 6-foot-10 and has a buttery smooth jumper," Hardwood Report noted about the surging recruit on social media back in late December. "I have no doubt we'll be seeing him in the NBA one day."

Duke Basketball's 2027 Offer Sheet Remains Blank

Scheyer and his cohorts enjoy the top-ranked class on the 2026 recruiting haul. They boast early signatures from three composite five-star prospects in the cycle — St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams, Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard — in addition to one four-star in IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer.

At least for now, though, the Blue Devils have not extended any offers to talents in the 2027 recruiting arena. That said, they have expressed interest in several of the nation's top-shelf high school juniors.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Kager Knueppel doesn't wind up receiving an offer from Scheyer & Co. at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, it's certainly worth pointing out that Kon Knueppel's other three younger brothers may well eventually land on the Duke basketball recruiting radar. They include Wisconsin Lutheran sophomore Kinston Knueppel and freshman Kash Knueppel, plus eighth-grader Kid Knueppel.

