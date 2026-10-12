Duke Basketball Enjoys Many 'Firsts' Among New Arrivals
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Yes, most of the deep cast of Duke basketball newcomers were available to play in the Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 3 during Countdown to Craziness. That said, no doubt there's something different about a player getting to see the court and produce for the first time against a visitor in Cameron Indoor Stadium and to do so in front of the famed Cameron Crazies.
Thursday night's 102-62 scrimmage victory over visiting Belmont provided such an opportunity, albeit with none of the countless overall contributions from the new Blue Devils in that blowout counting toward their season stats.
As a former Duke basketball player himself, it's no surprise that fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer smiled during his postgame press conference when asked to explain his feelings from watching his latest collection of newcomers record personal firsts in Cameron.
"I was excited for them," noted the 39-year-old Scheyer, whose "firsts" as a Blue Devil around this time 20 years ago ultimately led to a national championship four years later as a senior to cap off a prolific career that included becoming the only Duke basketball player in history to total at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 threes, and 200 steals.
"You know, I was excited for them because you have goosebumps — nervous feeling before the game — and I know they were feeling it too, no matter what. So, I think it was good for us just to feel that. And I thought they did really good things. I was happy that each of them had a moment, or obviously there's more than one just moment, but it's what playing at Duke is all about, to be out there.
"And I was proud of them."
Duke Basketball 7-Footer Maxime Meyer Reacts to Memorable Firsts
Three of the newly arrived Duke basketball talents finished with double-digit points against Belmont: freshman guard Deron Rippey Jr. (11), senior transfer guard John Blackwell (17), and freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (19). But three more newcomers scored and had other memorable "first" moments to relish from the experience, including another promising effort by freshman big man Maxime Meyer.
"Obviously, [the first-bucket feeling] is unreal, man," the 7-foot-1, 225-pound Toronto native told Duke Blue Devils On SI in the locker room and with a smile on his face after finishing the scrimmage against Belmont with four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field to go along with his four rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes off the bench. "I'm just so, so, so grateful and happy to be here, every chance I get to get out there.
"And we really felt the love today..."
Meyer and the rest of Scheyer's fifth Duke basketball squad will get a chance to feel the preseason love from the Crazies again when they host the Tennessee Volunteers for an exhibition bout in Cameron on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD