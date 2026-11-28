The Duke Blue Devils needed a quality win, and earned one on Thanksgiving Eve.

No. 16 Duke defeated No. 10 UConn 77-63 in Las Vegas on Wednesday night to pick up what felt like a much-needed win over a premier opponent. Unlike the Blue Devils' contests against Michigan State and Illinois, Duke was clearly the better team in this one and outcompeted Dan Hurley's Huskies.

The road doesn't get any easier for Jon Scheyer's crew, as they will take on No. 3 Florida next in Gainesville in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1, but picking up a resume-boosting victory feels huge. Let's go over a few numbers that stand out from Duke's big win over UConn.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) celebrates hitting a 3-pointer against the UConn Huskies in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Percentage of Three-Pointers

One of the bigger issues for the Blue Devils against Michigan State and Illinois was their inability to get consistent high-percentage looks at the rim, leading to the club settling for a lot of threes. Duke has yet to prove it can live and die by the three-ball, and it has too much length, athleticism, and talent not to make the interior a major advantage in most games.

Against Michigan State, Duke went 7-of-29 (24%) from the perimeter, and 48% of its total shots came from three. Against the Illini, Duke shot 9-of-40 (22%) from beyond the arc and 62.5% of its total shots came from long range. Only 37% of the Blue Devils' total shots came from the three-point line against UConn, and they knocked them down at an 8-of-17 (47%) clip.

Duke has the guys to make the perimeter a strength rather than a weakness, but this team thrives when playing inside-out. When the three-pointer is more of a complementary piece, this offense can thrive.

Points in the Paint

The three-point disparity leads into this next number: Duke controlling the paint and the rim on both ends of the floor. The Blue Devils used their length and depth to their advantage down low, with their bigs doing their work early to establish position and create advantages.

Duke won the paint battle 32-14. Patrick Ngongba went for 17 points and took seven free throws. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje went for 12 points and took six free throws. The frontcourt was going to be an area where Duke could clearly create an advantage, with the Huskies lacking a consistently reliable anchor inside, and it did just that.

Ngongba and Boumtje Boumtje both took big strides in terms of imposing their will down low, and that pair, along with Duke's other bigs, will have to make it the norm against elite teams.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins (5) and center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) celebrate defeating the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Defensive Glass

Duke and UConn both entered this game as elite offensive rebounding teams, but both struggled on the defensive glass. The Blue Devils allowed Illinois to grab 18 offensive rebounds that turned into 19 second-chance points, and they gave up 15 offensive rebounds to Washington State last weekend. UConn actually won the offensive glass 13-11 in this one, but Duke did a great job limiting it overall.

Scheyer's club won the defensive rebounding battle 32-13. It wasn't perfect, and UConn capitalized on some of its second-chance opportunities. However, Duke took a big step forward in controlling the glass, which should be an advantage for this team more often than not.

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