Duke Basketball HC Jon Scheyer Thankful for 'Uplifting' Transfer

Sure, Caleb Foster has the most Duke basketball experience among the 2026-27 Blue Devils, having played in 98 games across his first three seasons in Durham under now-fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer. But don't discount the leadership value of another senior in former three-year Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, who arrived on campus this summer with 105 collegiate outings under his belt, including the past 71 as a full-time starter between his sophomore and junior years with the Badgers.

Just one game into Duke's preseason slate, Scheyer has already recognized the admirable degree of mentorship that the 21-year-old Blackwell brought with him to Duke.

"John is the same way all the time," Scheyer remarked toward the end of his press conference following the Blue Devils' 102-62 home scrimmage win over Belmont on Thursday night. "He's not afraid. He's been a great connector for us, which has been a great thing, which I thought we were getting. But the way he is with our young guys, he's uplifting, which I think is important, especially at our place."

Blackwell shined on the court in his Duke basketball debut against an opponent. Across his team-high 26 minutes as a starter, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound elite bucket-finder tallied 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-6 beyond the arc, and 5-for-5 at the charity stripe. Simply put, the 2025-26 All-Big Ten Third Team selection once again demonstrated the scoring prowess that made him one of the top talents in the transfer portal.

However, Blackwell's value to the team, which also features a heralded handful of scholarship rookies, extends to behind the scenes, as Scheyer attested.

"I think he's a guy people go to off the court," the 39-year-old Scheyer said. "And he's been through a lot of these battles. It's nice to have a guy who has played in the Big Ten and played against the best team — and not just played but won...And he's going to continue to carry that over here."

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Blackwell Relishing His Duke Basketball Opportunities

After enjoying his first taste of action in Cameron Indoor Stadium against an opponent and with at least some Cameron Crazies on hand, John Blackwell spoke to Duke Blue Devils On SI about the blessings he's fully embracing as a projected Duke basketball centerpiece this season.

"I've been in, like, crazy environments, but this is one of the best, and it was only a scrimmage," Blackwell, looking to add to the impressive 1,505 points he poured in between three seasons at Wisconsin, explained. "It was super loud in there. So, I'm blessed to be in this position, blessed to play in front of these fans."

The loudest Cameron reaction that Blackwell helped produce in the blowout victory came at the end of the first half when he came away with a steal and corner three to cap off a 10-0 run by the Blue Devils — he accounted for six of those points in a span of 65 seconds — entering the locker room.

5 points in 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/29amuywzes — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 9, 2026

"We got out, got a couple of steals, and then I got the steal and shot it," Blackwell recounted to Duke Blue Devils On SI. "It just felt good. It was a great moment."