Less than two months ago, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) forward Asa Montgomery was on an official visit with the Blue Devils and on hand in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Duke basketball program's Countdown to Craziness festivities. He obviously thoroughly enjoyed the experience. After all, he enthusiastically answered the call to sit with the famed Cameron Crazies toward the end of the Blue-White scrimmage that night in early October, and he announced his commitment a few weeks later.

And now, as confirmed by the Duke basketball account on social media this week, Montgomery has put that pledge in ink, thereby giving fifth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer the opportunity to speak publicly about the 6-foot-7, 215-pound five-star's advanced game as the staff in Durham looks forward to his contributions beginning next season.

Jon Scheyer on Potential Duke Basketball Ace Asa Montgomery

"We're really excited to welcome Asa Montgomery to The Brotherhood," Scheyer noted about the 17-year-old in the posted video. "Asa, we've seen him in multiple different settings, and he's got great athleticism, great skills, and traits to become a big-time player here. And he's really explosive in transition. And the thing we love most about him is his unselfishness, ability to pass, and his ability to make others better.

"Asa has incredible versatility on the floor. He can guard one through five. His ability on offense is to make others better by his creation and ability to put the ball on the floor, the ability to be a great screener, and the ability to attack the basket from a lot of different ways. And then, he's really a developing and blossoming 3-point shooter. And so, Asa's versatility, with the way we like to play, is a great fit. And he's going to make a big impact on our program."

It should help that Montgomery already has experience playing alongside current Duke basketball freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is only about two months older than him and must spend another season in college before becoming eligible for the NBA Draft. They were teammates over the summer with USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Montgomery was the third of now-four 2027 Duke basketball pledges. The other three are Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star forward Kager Knueppel, heralded Australian guard Luke Paul, and budding Serbian forward Matija Lukic.

At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, Montgomery sits highest among the Blue Devils' early signees this go-round. However, it's worth noting that neither Paul nor Lukic appear on that list as overseas prospects; instead, they stack up at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on 247Sports' ranking of international talents in the cycle.

As things stand, Duke checks in at No. 2 in the country on the 2027 recruiting trail, per 247Sports.