Former Duke Basketball Player DJ Steward Seeks New Home as Pro

Last summer, following a few years competing for various teams in the NBA G League, 2020-21 Duke basketball guard DJ Steward took his talents overseas. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter inked a two-year deal with Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A.

Now, though, Steward is looking for a new club, as the 24-year-old from Chicago took advantage of the opt-out clause in his contract this week.

"His future is expected to be in Spain, with Saski Baskonia mentioned as his likely next destination," Sportando's Alessandro Maggi reported on Tuesday. "The move would give Steward the chance to test himself in EuroLeague after his debut season in European basketball."

Across 44 outings with Dolomiti Energia Trento last season between LBA and EuroCup action, Steward averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.8 steals in his 27.7 minutes per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field, 30.5 percent beyond the arc, and 86.3 percent at the foul line.

Jan 23, 2021; Louisville, KY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard DJ Steward (2) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during a NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Utterback-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As a full-time Duke basketball starter before foregoing his remaining three years of college eligibility but not hearing his name at the 2021 NBA Draft, Steward averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for a Blue Devil squad that finished 13-11 overall and failed to earn an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

DJ Steward Among Duke Basketball Pros Set for NBA Summer League

Although DJ Steward has never logged a single minute of playing time in an NBA regular season game, he has signed a few contracts in the league between his brief stints on Exhibit 10 and two-way deals. And beginning with a bout against the Phoenix Suns at 11 p.m. ET Friday (ESPNU), he'll suit for the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

He's one of eight former Duke basketball talents on tap for Summer League action. The others on that list include three 2025-26 Blue Devils in Cameron Boozer (Memphis Grizzlies), Isaiah Evans (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Maliq Brown (San Antonio Spurs), plus a few from previous seasons in Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns), Sion James (Charlotte Hornets), Cam Reddish (Orlando Magic), and Trevor Keels (Miami Heat).

Following Friday's game against Maluach and the Suns, Steward and the Trail Blazers will face at least three more opponents in Vegas: Reddish and the Magic at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPNU), Evans and the Timberwolves at 11 p.m. ET Monday (ESPNU), and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET (Prime Video).