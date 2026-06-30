Why Duke Basketball's Patrick Ngongba Looks Like a Genius
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff had about as good an offseason as the coaching staff could've hoped for. The Blue Devils returned three starters, brought in two high-profile transfer additions, and sealed the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class.
However, arguably, no move was bigger for Duke this offseason than bringing back center Patrick Ngongba.
Retention of Patrick Ngongba Crucial for Duke Basketball
Ngongba was the Blue Devils' biggest breakout candidate a season ago. After averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a game as a rookie in a reserve role behind Khaman Maluach, Ngongba boosted those numbers to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a game in 21.9 minutes of action.
The 6'11" big man established himself as one of the best two-way centers in the ACC, though his presence was felt the most on the defensive end of the floor. Ngongba became a legit rim protector and defensive anchor for the Blue Devils down low, while also being versatile enough with his footwork to switch when needed.
Ngongba played his way into being a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, paving the way for a very difficult decision to be made this offseason. In today's world of NIL, even though he was a projected first-rounder, he probably would make more money next year returning to college basketball.
The big man didn't even test the pre-draft process, electing to return to Duke for his junior season. This quickly became possibly the biggest move for Scheyer and Co. of the entire offseason.
Now, this could be a risky move in the long term. Ngongba has missed 15 games across his two collegiate seasons, and if he can't prove he can be healthy for an entire season, it could certainly hinder his draft stock down the line.
Nonetheless, Ngongba is poised to be a catalyst for the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball and could become one of the best two-way big men in college basketball. An All-ACC-caliber season is on the horizon for Ngongba, but following the 2026 NBA Draft, he looks like a genius for the decision he made.
Why Ngongba Looks Like a Genius
Ngongba and Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans had essentially the same decision to make this offseason. Both were projected first-rounders, but both would probably make much more money in college next year than in the NBA on their first-year salaries, given their projected draft range. In the end, Ngongba returned to school, while Evans stuck with the draft.
Not only did Evans end up being selected later than anticipated, but the sharpshooter fell out of the first round entirely. The 6'6" wing was selected with the No. 33 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Evans ended up leaving millions of dollars on the table by heading to the NBA rather than returning to college.
Now, who knows how either Blue Devil's pro career will fare down the line, and Evans absolutely has the skill set to earn a second and third contract in the NBA. Still, Ngongba's electing to return to school and likely securing a bigger paycheck in college next season, while being a focal point on a championship-caliber squad rather than fighting for minutes at all, sure looks a lot smarter after the NBA Draft.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine