Duke Basketball One-And-Done Now Heating Up in Italy
After developing as a pro in the NBA G League following a Duke basketball one-and-done campaign as a full-time starter and double-digit scorer for five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski, DJ Steward decided to test his notably smooth shooting hand against seasoned professionals in Europe, as the Chicago native signed with Dominiti Energia Trento in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.
Thus far, it sure looks as though the adjustment period was all but nonexistent for the 21-year-old Steward. He's picked up right where he left off last season in the G League, as the top-shelf bucket-getter starred for the Windy City Bulls en route to earning a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, albeit still without receiving his first career minutes in an NBA regular season game.
Two games into Trento's regular season slate, Steward is averaging 19.5 points in 30.0 minutes per outing for his 1-1 squad. He's shooting 42.9 percent from downtown. Plus, he's chipped in 3.0 steals per game, also averaging 3.0 boards and dishing out 4.5 assists.
And it's worth noting that the former five-star prep out of Whitney High School has totaled only three turnovers while serving as a primary playmaker.
On Saturday, Steward poured in 18 points while tallying two rebounds, four assists, and four steals across 35 minutes on the floor. However, Trento fell to Brescia, 72-63.
A week earlier, in a 109-69 blowout win over Cantu to tip off the team's regular season slate, the 6-foot-2 combo guard sizzled to the tune of 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field, including a 1-for-3 mark beyond the arc.
As a Blue Devil in the program's subpar 2020-21 season, DJ Steward averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.8 minutes per game, knocking down only 34.1 percent of his 3-point attempts for the season but doing so as the Duke basketball squad's most consistent threat from deep.
He declared for the NBA Draft but did not come off the board, leading to G League stints with the Stockton Kings, Vancouver Bandits, Maine Celtics, Windy City Bulls, and Memphis Hustle.
Two years ago, Steward signed a $50,000 contract with the Sacramento Kings. Again, though, he has yet to log his first official NBA minutes.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on former Blue Devils now in the professional ranks and other daily Duke basketball news.