The Future Duke Basketball NBA Prospect Everyone's Missing

The Duke basketball program has had its fair share of success in developing its players for the NBA over the years.

In 2026, head coach Jon Scheyer sent three more of his guys to the league, as Cameron Boozer (No. 3 overall to Memphis Grizzlies), Isaiah Evans (No. 33 overall to Minnesota Timberwolves), and Maliq Brown (No. 44 overall to San Antonio Spurs) were all taken in last week's NBA Draft.

Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, the Blue Devils have another bunch of NBA Draft prospects, with several entering the season with tons of room to grow their respective draft stocks. However, there is one newcomer for the Blue Devils who isn't getting a ton of attention as the season nears, but could be a legitimate NBA prospect down the line.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Scharnowski Has the Skill Set To Play in the NBA

The Duke program landed forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont via the transfer portal this offseason. Scharnowski wasn't exactly a home run signing for the Blue Devils, but he will do all the little things that impact winning off the bench.

As a sophomore with the Bruins this past season, the 6'9" forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game on 68.1% shooting from the floor en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

It's the versatility and impact on winning that could boost Scharnowski into a legitimate draft prospect after spending a year or two on the biggest stage.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the defensive end, Scharnowski could be one of the most impactful players for Duke next season. At 6'9", he can guard multiple positions, switch effectively, and move his feet up top. Scharnowski was one of the best shot blockers in the MVC last season, and has underrated active hands to generate steals.

Offensively, almost all of his scoring will come at the rim. He's attempted seven three-pointers in his career and is a career 47.4% free-throw shooter. But it's how he impacts the game in other ways on that side of the floor that make him a crucial rotation piece.

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson, left, tries to knock the ball away from Belmont's Drew Scharnowski in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scharnowski is lethal as a roller in the pick-and-roll and is also a fantastic passer for a big man. He makes quick reads and always keeps his head up in the short roll when he receives the basketball.

He won't fill up the stat sheet all the time, but he is so skilled in so many different facets of the game. Against Murray State last season, Scharnowski tallied a near triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, a steal, and just one turnover.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maliq Brown Should Signal Scharnowski's Potential

Scharnowski won't be the kind of guy making highlight plays all the time, but take a look at Maliq Brown. Despite having a limited offensive arsenal, his elite versatility on the defensive end of the floor turned him into an NBA Draft choice almost by itself. Scharnowski has that skill on defense while also being a gifted passer and roller.

Coming from a mid-major, it's never a guarantee that the production will translate. However, Scharnowski's skill set fits perfectly into Scheyer's system. His mix of size, skill, and consistent impact on winning will turn him into an NBA prospect in a year or two.