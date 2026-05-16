Why Duke's Incoming Freshman Class in Very Different Spot

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the third season in a row.

After the Blue Devils made a late signing with international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, they jumped back into the No. 1 spot, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams (No. 4 overall prospect per 247Sports Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 22 overall player per 247Sports).

Closing out the class are two seven-footers in Boumtje Boumtje and Canadian 4-star prospect Maxime Meyer.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the years, the Blue Devils have molded their rotations through the next wave of elite young talent. Typically, Duke gets these elite freshmen for a year, then reloads with the next batch, as most of the production makes the jump to the NBA after one season.

Although, this time around is different.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why This Duke Freshman Class Is in a Totally Different Spot

Scheyer and his staff are adapting to this new wave of college basketball, which favors continuity and veteran presence over raw talent. The program emphasized that this offseason.

Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins is also back with the program. The Blue Devils also brought in two marquee guys via the transfer portal in rising senior John Blackwell from Wisconsin and rising junior Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The main point is, Duke will not revolve around freshmen this time around, which is very different from how the program has operated over the last decade and change. It was Cameron Boozer last year. It was Cooper Flagg the year before that. In seven of the last nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a rookie. That won't be the case in 2026-27.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outlook for Duke's Star Freshmen

Now, that doesn't mean these incoming rookies won't have major roles. The difference is that the Blue Devils won't rely solely on them to run the offense and generate scoring opportunities.

Blackwell will be Duke's go-to guy offensively, and guys like Ngongba and Sarr will have major scoring roles as well. In all likelihood, the only freshman in the starting lineup for the Blue Devils next season will be Williams.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What this does for Duke is provide major depth, making the program arguably the deepest rotation in all of college basketball heading into next season. A versatile seven-footer in Boumtje Boumtje or a stellar defender and passer in Rippey Jr. coming off the bench just provides Scheyer and Co. with more creativity in terms of the kinds of lineups they want to throw on the court.

The incoming rookies will be a major presence for Duke, but this new world of college basketball is fizzling out the days when a unit composed almost entirely of young stars can be consistently successful. Scheyer realized that, and it will be fascinating to see how such a loaded recruiting class fits in with an already deep and experienced roster.