Why 5-Star Rippey Jr. Will Become Duke Fan Favorite
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The Duke basketball program is once again bringing in an elite group of freshman talent to contribute right away.
For the third year in a row, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams (No. 4 overall player per 247Sports Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard per 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 22 overall player per 247Sports).
Duke also landed two seven-footers in 16-year-old Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Canadian 4-star recruit Maxime Meyer.
Now, this incoming freshman class for the Blue Devils will have a much different role than prior Blue Devil squads, as the team's offensive production won't revolve around star rookies. Scheyer and Co. prioritized roster continuity and veteran presence this offseason, and these rookies will mainly provide a spark off the bench.
Likely the only freshman who will start for the Blue Devils next season is Williams, providing Scheyer and Co. with elite depth in the rotation.
The 2026 recruiting class is also an interesting one, as it is generally viewed as weaker relative to other recruiting classes over the last several years. Outside of the recruiting class's top player, Tyran Stokes, most of the high-end recruits are viewed as long-term gems rather than polished prospects ready to lead a championship-caliber team right away.
All of Duke's 5-star newcomers will probably be heavy contributors for the club, but Deron Rippey Jr.'s skill set could turn him into a fan favorite pretty quickly.
What Deron Rippey Jr. Brings to the Table
Energy is what comes to mind first with Rippey. The 6'2" guard plays with an endless motor and level of physicality that will provide a big energy boost for the Blue Devils when he enters the game.
The Blair Academy (NJ) product's presence will be felt right away on the defensive end. Despite standing at just 6'2", Rippey is extremely physical on the perimeter with active hands to make life difficult for opposing ball handlers. Scheyer prides his clubs on defensive versatility and length, but Rippey's physicality makes up for his lack of size.
Additionally, Rippey's elite athleticism will make him a lot of fun to watch for Duke fans. He has a quick first step with a knack for getting to the basket and rising up for highlight finishes. His outside shooting is still a work in progress, but his ability to get downhill in a hurry and finish through contact is very impressive.
Rippey's Role With Duke
With John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer in the backcourt along with Rippey, Duke might have the deepest guard unit in the country heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
Rippey will come off the bench for immediate energy and has improved dramatically as a floor general. Rippey can run the show with the ball in his hands and doesn't need to score to impact the game. He will make the little plays that win games, and with his athletic ability and motor, Duke fans will love watching this 5-star point guard.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.