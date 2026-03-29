Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

Two teams in the middle of the loaded Eastern Conference playoff race square off on Sunday, as the Toronto Raptors play host to the Orlando Magic.

Orlando is set as a 2.5-point underdog in this matchup with Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdominal strain) still out of the lineup. Toronto will be short-handed as well, as Immanuel Quickley (foot) has been ruled out and Brandon Ingram and first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles are both questionable.

These teams have split their two meetings this season, and they’re separated by just two games in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto holds the No. 5 seed at the moment while Orlando has moved up to the No. 8 spot.

Finishing in the top eight would be huge for the Magic, as they’d get two games to win one to make the final playoff field.

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Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +2.5 (-115)

Raptors -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: +110

Raptors: -130

Total

226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Magic record: 39-34

Raptors record: 41-32

Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – out

Alex Morales – out

Colin Castleton – out

Franz Wagner – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Jamison Battle – out

Brandon Ingram – questionable

Immanuel Quickley – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable

Magic vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-105)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Banchero is worth a look after three straight 30-point games:

The Orlando Magic are fighting for a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference, and star forward Paolo Banchero is carrying their offense as of late with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black sidelined with injuries.

Banchero has 25 or more points in nine games this month, including three games in a row with at least 30 points. He’s averaging 26.4 points on 17.3 shots per game in March, shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

While Banchero is averaging just 22.8 points per game in the 2025-26 season, he’s been called upon to handle a massive workload on offense. He’s also scored at least 20 points in both of his meetings with Toronto this season.

I’m buying Banchero at this line after yet another 30-point outburst in a close win over the Sacramento Kings.

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams rank in the top half of the league in offensive rating in their last 10 games – Orlando is 10th and Toronto is 13th – making the OVER an intriguing bet.

The Magic have struggled on the defenisve end with Black sidelined, ranking 25th in defensive rating in their last 10 games, allowing 117 points to the Kings, 128 points to Indiana and 136 points to Cleveland over their last three games.

Even with Quickley out and Ingram questionable, Toronto should be able to put up points on this Orlando team that has hit the OVER in 52.9 percent of its road games.

These teams combined for 250 points in their last meeting, so 226.5 is certainly in play on Sunday night.

Pick: OVER 226.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.