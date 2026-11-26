LAS VEGAS — Jon Scheyer claims not to spend much time on social media, but he can usually tell when the negativity that comes with not having the success Duke expects swells by the texts he starts receiving.

Block out the noise, a few read in recent days.

Scheyer knows the feeling from when he was a player and understands how magnified it is in this era of social media and instant reaction. And he could tell that the Blue Devils’ inauspicious 4–2 start was inviting a lot of heat on a team with expectations through the roof in 2026–27.

“These guys, throughout the first six games of the year, they’ve probably taken as much s---, as much stuff as any team as I’ve really been a part of,” Scheyer said.

Scheyer declined to call Wednesday’s Elite Eight rematch with UConn a “must win” because he considers every game as Duke head coach a must win, but the pressure was certainly on for a strong showing that could calm the national angst and validate some of the preseason hype. And in a 77–63 win over the Huskies, Duke did just that.

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Were the Blue Devils perfect? No—17 turnovers were an eyesore. But Duke controlled the game, showed the type of edge defensively we’ve been waiting on all season and got an explosion from its highest-profile offseason pickup.

“The competitive spirit was totally different,” Scheyer said.

The defensive contrast to Duke’s first two big tests couldn’t have been more stark. The Blue Devils got diced by Illinois in ways few teams ever have at Cameron Indoor Stadium and gave up 48 paint points. Michigan State didn’t have quite as much success, but still scored 34 in the paint and took 22 second-half free throws to keep Duke at arm’s length.

Wednesday, UConn’s offense hardly saw the paint at all. The Huskies took 37 of their 64 shots from three and scored just 14 points in the paint, a measly four of which came in the second half. There was a stretch early in the second half in which it appeared that Silas Demary Jr. (UConn’s only offense much of the night) might have a scoring performance that rivaled the 46 Andrej Stojaković put on the Blue Devils, but Duke’s adjustment to go to a more switching-heavy look defensively and aggressively trapping Demary in ball screens took him out of the flow altogether. He didn’t make a field goal in the final 18 minutes of the game and attempted just four shots; UConn’s offensive flow never seemed settled afterward.

But schematics alone don’t tell the whole story. Duke’s defensive edge was as much about effort as it was X’s and O’s. It was one of the first things Demary brought up postgame as to what looked different vs. on film.

“They played a little bit harder than they played in the past couple games,” Demary said. “It’s a testament to them being able to respond to the adversity they’ve been through. I thought they played way harder than we did and they brought the fight to us.”

Perhaps equally cathartic to the workmanlike effort defensively was John Blackwell’s breakthrough performance, posting easily his best game as a Blue Devil with 25 points. Considered arguably the best transfer in the country in the spring, Blackwell’s first few games in Durham, N.C., had been rocky. He entered the game shooting under 30% from the field and averaging under 10 points per game, a huge drop-off from the 19.1 he averaged at Wisconsin a year ago.

Things were bumpy in the first half (five points, 1-of-5 shooting), but Blackwell exploded in the second half with 20 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. He keyed the Blue Devils’ early run to get some real separation, scoring 12 straight points in the span of under three minutes to produce an eruption from the Blue Devils crowd. After the first three, Blackwell showed as much emotion as he ever has in his short Duke career on his way back down the floor, perhaps a sign of the weight coming off his shoulders.

“I was just happy to see it go in,” Blackwell said with a grin.

Duke guard Cayden Boozer shoots against UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell had taken some of the hardest criticism of anyone on Duke’s roster for the disappointing start. It’s not as though he’s coming from a spot far from the spotlight after spending three years in the Big Ten, but the pressure of being at Duke (and potentially being the Blue Devils’ go-to guy) is hard to match.

“I won’t lie and say it wasn’t difficult,” Blackwell said. “It was definitely difficult. I wasn’t playing at my best. But I feel like Coach and the guys had my back. Coach kept talking to me about sticking with it … keep trying to push yourself every single day and the shots will start to follow.”

Duke’s schedule is unforgiving, to say the least, for a team in the process of jelling and finding rotations that work. Michigan State, Illinois and UConn in November, at Florida next week and Georgia and Texas Tech on neutral floors before the calendar flips is as tough a stretch as anyone will face all year.

But that daunting slate has given Scheyer the chance to stress test his ultra-talented roster in ways more buy-game wins wouldn’t. And for everything the Michigan State and Illinois results did to show their flaws, Wednesday’s win showed the reasons to believe this is a championship-caliber group.

“The reason we’re doing this schedule is not to have the best record in the country,” Scheyer said. “We scheduled this way to prepare us. … You have to be willing to put yourself in a position to lose in order to grow, and that’s what we did.”

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