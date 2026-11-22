Within the first seven minutes of the No. 5-ranked Duke basketball team's eventual 78-74 win over the unranked Washington State Cougars (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., late Saturday night, 10 Blue Devils had already received playing time.

In other words, despite the new starting lineup that Jon Scheyer rolled out for Duke (4-2, 0-0 ACC) with his first change to it this season, it sure appears as though there are still double-digit Blue Devils firmly in contention to get a starting nod in the future. In fact, judging by Scheyer's comments in the postgame press conference, the starting lineup may well be quite different yet again when the squad faces the No. 3 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video).

"We're looking for some answers lineup-wise," Scheyer noted when asked about his decision to start senior guard Caleb Foster and sophomore forward Sebastian Wilkins alongside senior guard John Blackwell, freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and junior center Patrick Ngongba II this go-round, thereby removing sophomore guard Cayden Boozer and sophomore wing Dame Sarr from that group.

"You know, again, I thought Dame had a great response. We had a great burst there in the second half with Cayden in the game. It's less about those two guys and more about just the lineup connections."

Also, consider the fact that the second half starting five wasn't quite the same as the unit that was on the floor for the game's tipoff, as Sarr, not Wilkins, was among the starters for the final 20 minutes of action.

Overall Uncertainty About Future of Duke Basketball Rotation

Only two of the five Blue Devils off the bench scored against Washington State, as Sarr, who played a bench-high 30 minutes, and senior forward Drew Scharnowski, who logged 11 minutes, finished with 14 and four points, respectively. Meanwhile, outside of Ngongba, who flirted with a double-double by totaling an efficient game-high 24 points to go along with his nine boards in 31 minutes on the floor, the other Duke starters shot a combined 9-for-34 from the field, including a 3-for-15 clip from three.

And as has been the case in the past two weeks, there were still other concerns for Scheyer's less-than-cohesive Blue Devils and their visibly undefined rotation. Altogether, they delivered a unimpressive effort on Saturday night, particularly in the second half in allowing the Cougars to climb almost all the way back from a 19-point margin that Duke had built early out of halftime.

"We're trying to solve our rebounding issues," Scheyer further explained about his lineup decisions for the Blue Devils, who outrebounded WSU, 41-32, but just four nights earlier lost the rebounding battle, 54-34, in a dismal 99-78 home loss to the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini. "We're trying to find just more consistency for our guys to know when you're coming in the game, and I can't do that right now because it's just such in the early stages of identity of our team and figuring out all of that stuff.

"And so, we're going to continue to look at some different things as guys continue to grow and as guys continue to figure out — and as I continue to figure out — what each guy can do and how they work together. And so, I wouldn't be surprised if you saw a different lineup again on Wednesday."

After facing UConn, the program that ended Duke's brilliant 2025-26 campaign in the Elite Eight and in heartbreaking fashion, the Blue Devils will return to Durham and prepare to travel to Gainesville, Fla., for an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup on the home floor of the currently No. 1-ranked Florida Gators on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).