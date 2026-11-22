In each of the Blue Devils' first five outings this season, not to mention the deeply talented collection's three-game exhibition slate, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer rolled out the same starting lineup of sophomore guard Cayden Boozer, senior guard John Blackwell, sophomore wing Dame Sarr, freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and junior center Patrick Ngongba II.

Now, though, the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils are 3-2, marking the first time that the program has suffered at least two losses in its first five games of a season since the 2020-21 squad did so before ultimately finshing 13-11 overall and falling short of an NCAA Tournament invite. And after Duke fell at home in blowout fashion to the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night, 99-78, it became clear that the starters, along with other aspects of the attack moving forward, were about to change.

So, on Saturday night, about 15 minutes ahead of tipoff between the Blue Devils and unranked Washington State Cougars at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET (ESPN2), it was no surprise that Scheyer and his crew had indeed changed the starting five.

30 minutes out in Palm Springs pic.twitter.com/TDAB9CTL2P — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 22, 2026

Here is Duke's new starting lineup out west: senior guard Caleb Foster, sophomore forward Sebastian Wilkins, Blackwell, Boumtje Boumtje, and Ngongba.

This means Boozer and Sarr will come off the bench for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Foster is making his first start of the season, and Wilkins is now a starter for the first time as a Blue Devil.

Jon Scheyer's Thoughts on Fixing Duke Basketball Issues of Late

"I can tell you there's already things on my mind after tonight where we're going to address," Scheyer said in his postgame press conference on Tuesday night. "And strategically, we've got to do a way better job on both ends of the floor. It's not like there's just one easy fix. The biggest fix is the competitive spirit and the connectivity that we have to have.

"And then, obviously, as a coaching staff, we have to figure out ways to put them in the best position possible, where we put pressure on people...We've got to figure out what our strengths are. You know, our floor is not there, obviously. And we've got to find our floor first before we reach our ceiling, and that's something we're going to work on."

After battling the Cougars, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils will head to Las Vegas to gear up for their bout against the No. 3 UConn Huskies in T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video).