Key Duke Basketball Newcomers Express Appreciation for Extreme Depth

Fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer may or may not rely on 10 or more guys in his regular rotation once the regular season tips off in early November. Meanwhile, though, at least among his dozen players realistically vying for future playing time via their efforts at this early stage in the preseason, the vision seems clear: the deeper, the better.

"It makes playing basketball just so much easier, so much more fun, you know, with different guys with different abilities who can create for me, who I can create for," uptempo freshman guard Deron Rippey Jr. explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI in the locker room on Thursday night after he contributed 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal across his bench-high 22 minutes of action in the Blue Devils' 102-62 scrimmage win over Belmont. "So, it's honestly just a great feeling."

I spent the final minute of our media time in the locker room tonight chatting with Duke basketball freshman Deron Rippey Jr. It's obvious he's enjoying himself on this loaded team in Durham and with his mom and dad on hand to watch.😈🏀🎥🗣⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TOC2rw32Je — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) October 9, 2026

Pair of Starters Go In Depth on Exciting Duke Basketball Depth

A fellow newcomer in senior transfer guard John Blackwell shared Rippey's sentiments on the subject of the Blue Devils maximizing depth and versatility to their advantage. After all, doing so allows them to strategically create mismatches while also enjoying the added benefit of keeping their own legs fresh.

"I think we played very hard [against Belmont]," Blackwell, who drew a team-high 26 minutes from Scheyer and poured in an efficient 17 points as a starter in his first outing as a Blue Devil against an opponent, told Duke Blue Devils On SI in the locker room afterward. "Coach was big on giving everything you've got because we've got a lot of guys who can sub in — don't pace yourself."

Blackwell made sure to remind folks that the dynamic bunch on display in the scrimmage blowout was actually lacking two more talented pieces on Duke's roster in senior guard Caleb Foster (ankle) and transfer forward Drew Scharnowski (knee). They both hope to be available by the time the regular season begins at home versus Army on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

"We've got guys all over, from the one to the five, and we've got two guys out right now," Blackwell noted. "So, versatility would be the theme of this team."

As Duke basketball starting freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje pointed out to Duke Blue Devils On SI after tallying an impressive game-high 19 points to go along with his seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks across 22 minutes on the floor in the contest, it certainly doesn't hurt when the starters are able to set the share-the-wealth tone for the rest of the Blue Devils from the get-go.

"When we start off hot, when we start off hyping people up, everybody just kind of comes in ready to play and ready to defend, ready to play hard," the 7-foot-2, 250-pound 17-year-old said. "So, we're just making sure we start off well, and then the rest is as it shows from there."