Predicting How John Blackwell's Season With Duke Basketball Will Go

The Duke Blue Devils have a plethora of talent and star power all over the floor next season, from returners to elite transfers to incoming big-name freshmen.

Head coach Jon Scheyer will have so many different ways to beat teams next season, given the mix of skill sets and bunches of defensive length he and his staff have afforded to them all over the floor.

Duke is arguably the most complete team in the nation heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season, but there is one newcomer around whom the program's offensive ceiling will revolve heavily.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Will Be Duke's No. 1 Scoring Option

John Blackwell heads to Duke after spending three seasons at Wisconsin, establishing himself as one of the better scorers in the sport in 2025-26. As a junior this past season, the 6'4" guard averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

Blackwell impacts the game in other ways than generating points, but as the Blue Devils' only proven volume scorer on the roster, he will have the ball in his hands very often.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When he entered the portal, the Michigan native said he wanted to go to a program where he would have the freedom to take a lot of shots and be in a place that could develop him for the NBA. Scheyer's developmental track record is pretty solid, to say the least.

Blackwell attended the NBA Combine and went through the pre-draft process, earning plenty of feedback from NBA scouts that will undoubtedly aid his game as he completes his college career in Durham, chasing a title.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Could Be An All-American With Duke

Blackwell has all the tools at his disposal to be one of the leading scorers in college basketball next season. He will essentially have no competition for the primary scoring role, as every piece around the guard will serve a complementary role, and no one else has proven to be as efficient a scorer at a high level.

Additionally, no other Blue Devil needs to play that role. Scheyer's teams start with defense, and with this incoming roster, this could easily be the best defensive team he's had at Duke. On the offensive side of the ball, Blackwell will dominate.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a career 44% shooter from the field and a career 37% shooter from the perimeter, Blackwell can create and also play off the ball. He is a fantastic cutter, and with three stellar passings bigs in Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, the backdoor will be open for the former Badger in pick-and-roll situations along the perimeter.

Blackwell thrives with the ball in his hands, and that is exactly the role he will play at Duke. He will have the chance to get up 12-15 shots an outing, and given his proven efficiency throughout his career, Blackwell averaging 22-24 points is not out of the question whatsoever.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) is guarded by Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) and guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Michigan beat Wisconsin 68-65. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I expect Blackwell to be one of the five leading scorers in college hoops next season, and he could end up being an All-American candidate in the backcourt.