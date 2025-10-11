Outlook for Duke Basketball in the Field of 68
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will have a lot of great players this season. They will be favorites to do a lot of special things this season as well. They are favorites already to win the ACC Conference and a lot of people are going to pick them to make the Final Four.
This Duke team knows it has what it takes to win it all this season, but there are steps they know they have to take to get there. It all starts with building that chemistry from all the offseason workouts they have been doing.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer will be better this season as well. He has another year under his belt and he is becoming one of the best college basketball head coaches.
That is something he prides himself on each season. He wants to be the best coach he can be for his players and this program. He wants to give each player the best opportunity to be successful on and off the court.
Duke Players to Watch
Here is a preview on how Duke looks before the season starts in the field of 68.
"I think you know I've done this before, but Cam Boozer is a more athletic version of in college," said Terrance Oglesby of the Field of 68: After Dark Podcast.
"Kevin Love was awesome at UCLA. People don't remember that. Now people just, you know, especially a lot of recent fans are looking at Kevin Love like he's a piece."
"He comes in, he rebounds, he makes an outlet pass. Dude, when he was young, man, and when he was at the first five or six years of his NBA career, like he was a dude. Cam Boozer is a dude. He makes those same outlet passes."
"He starts the break as well as anybody. He's improved his long-range shooting. That's the thing that's coming out of camp more than anything else: his ability to knock down shots."
"I think the most interesting player on Duke is Dame Sarr," said John Fanta. "Here's a guy who—you have professional experience already at the Nike Hoop Summit. You starred, you were on Team World, and you know he played really well in that game in the twenty-five minutes he played against Cameron and Cayden Boozer."
"And his physique, for someone his age, is special. And when you can get involved with Barcelona and have that experience, I don't care how many minutes you're playing per game. He shot 52 percent, and he shot 43 percent from three. You know he has shown the capabilities to knock down the jumper. I think he's got a loaded set of skills. Duke has multiple game changers."
