Duke Has a New Star in the Making
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team has been working hard this offseason for the upcoming season. They know the work they are putting in right now will help them throughout next season.
This Duke team, along with their coaching staff, knows what it takes to win it all, and if they are not doing the right things, they know that this team will fall short. That is not what they want. This group is going to be special, and they want to have a special season. It all starts before the actual season.
One question that a lot of people around College Basketball have about this Duke team is who will be the next star for this program. Duke, each season, always has that one star who is just a difference maker and sets the tone for the team for the whole season.
They are just on a different level than any other player, and they are one of the best, if not the best, College Basketball players. That is who they are looking for this season. This one might surprise you, but it makes all the sense in the world.
John Watson of 247sports named incoming freshman Cameron Boozer as the next Duke basketball superstar.
Freshman Cameron Boozer
"Obviously, Duke is the favorite in the ACC," he said. "Let me ask you this question this way. If I offered you $10 million, all you got to do is correctly identify one future power-conference champion. Would Duke be your pick? In other words, in your mind, is Duke more likely to win the ACC than any other power-conference team is likely to win whatever league it happens to be in?"
"The flip side, of course, is that talent can make up for plenty of growing pains. And the headliner this time is freshman— a two-time national high school player of the year who arrives in Durham following the phenomenon. He's not the same kind of player, but the expectations are eerily similar," said Watson.
"His upbringing is someone whose father played competitively in college, at the NBA level. He's a very mature player for his age. I think at Duke, he is going to be a superstar."
"I actually project him to be the number one pick. And I know there will be some, some questions, and people really like and AJ Dybantsa. I actually project him to be the number one pick. In next year's class, you know, I think, in terms of projecting to the next level, a Peterson and Dybantsa, you know, a guard and a wing, may make more sense."
