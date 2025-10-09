Why Duke’s 2025 Defense Could Be Even Better
The Duke Basketball team was one of the best defensive teams in all of college basketball last season. Their defense was one that no team enjoyed facing. They were getting help from all their players, and they had a lot of players who could play multiple guard positions. That was a big part of it and why they were so good.
This season, they are going to do whatever it takes to be even better. That is what head coach Jon Scheyer wants to see from his group. He is looking for his team to be the best on the court, especially on the defensive end. That is going to be the key for this Duke team, and if they are going to make a deep run this upcoming season.
They have been hard at work getting ready for the season, and they have put a lot of emphasis on the defense. That is what they know wins a championship. The offense will handle itself, but the defense has to be played as a unit all the time.
One player that the Blue Devils are going to count on this season on the defensive end is forward Maliq Brown.
"Defense,” said Duke's Caleb Foster on Wednesday at ACC Tipoff. “This team has good length and versatility, and I think it could be a very good defensive team.” And the best defender on the team? “The Freak,” Foster said.
"That would be Maliq Brown, the 6-foot-9 forward that Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer calls a “defensive menace” and is hoping will be ready – or close to it – when the 2025-26 season begins Nov. 4 against Texas in Charlotte."
"Brown dislocated a shoulder last season and reinjured it during the 2024 ACC Tournament. In the NCAA Tournament, he played only limited minutes in games against Arizona and Alabama, then against Houston in the Final Four," said Chip Alexander of The News & Observer.
“With Maliq, he’s close to coming back,” said Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer. “We still have not seen our full group together. So I think for me as a coach, that’s the biggest challenge, that we’re missing a key guy and we haven’t been able to see what that looks like. But, also, for the other players to understand what it’s like to have Maliq out there on the floor.”
Brown will be the leader this season for this team on the court and making sure all the players are in the right position to be successful. This is a big player for Duke.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.