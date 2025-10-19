Five-Star Duke Target Praises Blue Devils
The Duke Blue Devils are in strong pursuit of Cameron Williams in the Class of 2026. HC Jon Scheyer's top target is a five-star power forward, one of the top-ranked players in the nation.
According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 1 power forward in the nation, and the nation's fourth-best player. To no surprise, Scheyer is extremely interested.
The Blue Devils Class of 2026
The Blue Devils Class of 2026 is currently empty. Knowing how well their Class of 2025 turned out to be, Duke fans have no reason to be concerned. After landing both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, along with Nikolas Khamenia, the Blue Devils are set for years to come.
With the 2025-26 season looming, focus can't be shifted off of these Class of 2026 recruits. Williams has a visit lined up in Arizona the weekend of October 17, one that could be huge for both the Wildcats and Blue Devils.
Should Williams not be a fan of Arizona, Duke's stock immediately rises. At this point, Arizona, Duke, and Texas are among Williams' Top 3 destinations, according to 247Sports. Purdue remains in the mix, but the Boilermakers aren't in the same position as the Longhorns, Blue Devils, or Wildcats.
At this point, neither of those three teams has any power forward commitments for the Class of '26. Shockingly, Purdue does. The Boilermakers are bringing in three-star Rivers Knight out of La Porte, IN. He stands 6'8'', 205 pounds.
Williams, at 6'1'' 200 pounds, heavily praised the Blue Devils, "It was a good environment. I was surprised by the number of people that were at the game…it’s just crazy the support they have in that community with the basketball team and all that stuff is amazing.”
Krysten Peek's interview with Williams highlighted his time in Durham for the "Countdown to Craziness" event. The energy was second to none, something that truly impressed Williams.
The five-star player has been turning heads consistently as he continues to play basketball at the highest level. CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, recently said Williams was "at his absolute best" as he "completely dominated" at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini Camp. That took place in Colorado Springs just a few days ago.
Arizona, who Williams is currently on a visit with, is in a similar position as Duke. They don't have a single commitment for the Class of '26, however, Purdue has three and Texas has one.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE