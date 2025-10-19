Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Target Praises Blue Devils

Duke HC Jon Scheyer had to be more than pleased with these comments from his top five-star target in the Class of 2026.

Jordon Lawrenz

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa.
St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils are in strong pursuit of Cameron Williams in the Class of 2026. HC Jon Scheyer's top target is a five-star power forward, one of the top-ranked players in the nation.

According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 1 power forward in the nation, and the nation's fourth-best player. To no surprise, Scheyer is extremely interested.

The Blue Devils Class of 2026

The Blue Devils Class of 2026 is currently empty. Knowing how well their Class of 2025 turned out to be, Duke fans have no reason to be concerned. After landing both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, along with Nikolas Khamenia, the Blue Devils are set for years to come.

With the 2025-26 season looming, focus can't be shifted off of these Class of 2026 recruits. Williams has a visit lined up in Arizona the weekend of October 17, one that could be huge for both the Wildcats and Blue Devils.

Should Williams not be a fan of Arizona, Duke's stock immediately rises. At this point, Arizona, Duke, and Texas are among Williams' Top 3 destinations, according to 247Sports. Purdue remains in the mix, but the Boilermakers aren't in the same position as the Longhorns, Blue Devils, or Wildcats.

At this point, neither of those three teams has any power forward commitments for the Class of '26. Shockingly, Purdue does. The Boilermakers are bringing in three-star Rivers Knight out of La Porte, IN. He stands 6'8'', 205 pounds.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Williams, at 6'1'' 200 pounds, heavily praised the Blue Devils, "It was a good environment. I was surprised by the number of people that were at the game…it’s just crazy the support they have in that community with the basketball team and all that stuff is amazing.”

Krysten Peek's interview with Williams highlighted his time in Durham for the "Countdown to Craziness" event. The energy was second to none, something that truly impressed Williams.

The five-star player has been turning heads consistently as he continues to play basketball at the highest level. CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, recently said Williams was "at his absolute best" as he "completely dominated" at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini Camp. That took place in Colorado Springs just a few days ago.

Arizona, who Williams is currently on a visit with, is in a similar position as Duke. They don't have a single commitment for the Class of '26, however, Purdue has three and Texas has one.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE

feed

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.