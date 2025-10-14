Blue Devil Country

Potential Duke Basketball Recruiting Prize 'Shows Shades of Ja Morant'

The Duke basketball program is set to welcome Deron Rippey Jr. to campus for his official visit next week.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball mascot
Duke basketball mascot / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Duke basketball recruiters manage to secure a commitment from Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star Deron Rippey Jr., the Blue Devils would be prepared to enjoy one of the program's most explosive point guards this decade.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In fact, as national recruiting insider Samad Hines suggested while watching the coveted senior prep at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend, Rippey possesses the necessary head-turning athleticism to potentially become one of this decade's most explosive backcourt weapons in college hoops.

"Deron Rippey Jr. shows shades of Memphis star Ja Morant," Hines opined in the following social media post, "a springy explosive point guard at 6-foot-2, has the quickness, speed with the ball, and elite athleticism — holds the great body control, can weave through defenses, and has progressed in his perimeter jump shooting."

Hines is by no means the only talent evaluator adding to the Rippey hype in recent weeks.

  • "I’ve personally been saying this for some time now," Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien noted in his detailed evaluation of Rippey earlier this month.
Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • "And it remains true in my opinion today; though there is plenty of elite talent in the Class of 2026, especially at the guard position, Rippey continues to reaffirm his spot as the top point guard in the country and will be a priority for so many high-major programs."

Those high-major programs still in contention for Rippey's electrifying skillset and winning ways make up his top nine: Duke, Kentucky, UNC, NC State, Miami, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and Louisville.

He's already visited six of those schools. And Rippey will wrap up his loaded slate of official tours with three more across the next four weeks, beginning with next week's trip to Durham, where he'll watch the Blue Devils host UCF in an exhibition contest on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. ET (ACCNX).

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Detailed view of the Duke Blue Devils logo on a uniform prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
  • "We have a system that my wife and my son to be able to sit down and make some assessments, and then now we’re down to five schools. Then those five schools will have a period to continue to recruit, be able to speak with him. Then we’ll come up with a timeline after we get down the five."

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, hoping to land their first 2026 pledge and more in the coming weeks, extended an offer to Deron Rippey Jr. back in June.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Nov 10, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Wildcats won 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Rippey currently sits at No. 11 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.