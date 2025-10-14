Strengths and Weaknesses of the Duke Basketball Team
The Duke Basketball team was one of the best teams on both sides of the ball in all of college basketball last season. Their defense was one that no team enjoyed facing. They were getting help from all their players, and they had a lot of players who could play multiple guard positions.
That was a big part of it and why they were so good. Their offense was good as well, and they knew how to score with the best of them. It was a smooth offense and defense, and they will look to do that again.
This season, they are going to do whatever it takes to be even better. That is what head coach Jon Scheyer wants to see from his group. He is looking for his team to be the best on the court, especially on the defensive end.
That is going to be the key for this Duke team, and if they are going to make a deep run this upcoming season. The offense is going to feed off the defense in transition and force turnovers that will lead to easy points and shots. That is something that got Duke going a season ago, and they want to make it a thing this season as well.
Duke's Strengths & Weakness Outlook
It will be important for this team to build chemistry early in the season. With all the new players that are coming in, they will need to know the returning players, and the returning players need to get to know the freshmen. It is going to be great to see how this team grows throughout the season and gets better when the second half of the season comes around.
Isaac Trotter of 247sports gave some things that this Duke team is going to do well and some things they might find trouble with at the beginning of the season.
Likely strengths: Three big men who can make reads, positional size at all five spots, rebounding advantage on both ends, scheme versatility defensively to play aggressive or passive coverages, numerous NBA prospects, real depth, multiple movement shooters, low-post scoring and a proven offensive scheme that creates space for the best of 'em.
Potential weaknesses: Rim protection dip incoming without? Does a go-to guard emerge? Is there an ultra-creative driver in this mix who can bend defenses consistently or create something out of nothing? Multiple former bench players have been elevated into huge roles. Eight freshmen or sophomores in this rotation, so some Young Team Hiccups could emerge. 3
