Duke Basketball HC Jon Scheyer: Ngongba's Health 'Everything for Us'

Patrick Ngongba II has dealt with foot issues dating back to his days as a heralded prep at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.). And he sat out over a handful of games in each of his first two Duke basketball campaigns. But judging by the spring in the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man's step in preseason play and Jon Scheyer's comments about him at last week's ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, there's no reason for significant concern entering his junior season in Durham.

"It's everything for us," Scheyer noted about Ngongba's contributions as a fully healthy participant. "I think it's easy to overlook his importance to our team. Even last year, I think you can see the difference statistically with or without him.

"He's been the core of what we've been the last couple of years, even two years ago when the team was different with him on the floor. I just love seeing him healthy. I think he's added a layer of aggressiveness that's been great to see."

Scheyer pointed to Ngongba's potential game-changing abilities on the defensive end. Across 32 outings (28 as a starter) last season for a Duke basketball squad that finished 35-3, captured the ACC Tournament crown, and reached the Elite Eight, the 20-year-old from Manassas, Va., was the only Blue Devil to average over one block per game; in fact, he averaged almost two per 40 minutes. Plus, he averaged the second-most rebounds on the team at 5.8 per contest.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Ngongba's offense, Scheyer said he anticipates him adding "a lot in terms of shooting, driving, and aggressiveness in the post."

Projected Duke Basketball Starter Patrick Ngongba II on Offseason Gains

Ngongba's offense wasn't exactly lacking last season en route to becoming a projected 2026 NBA Draft pick before ultimately deciding to return to Duke for another shot at winning a national championship. After all, at 10. 1 points per game, he joined now-NBA rookies Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans as the only 2025-26 Blue Devils to average double-digit points.

That said, Ngongba claims to have worked hard throughout the offseason to become a better floor-stretching big by improving his 3-point stroke. Last season, he shot only 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) beyond the arc.

"I feel like my shot has improved a lot," he told reporters at ACC Tipoff, where he joined a fellow 2025-26 Duke basketball starter in now-sophomore wing Dame Sarr as the only two Blue Devil players alongside Scheyer at the event. "And I feel like I'm able to move quicker and whatnot. So, I'm confident my game has taken a big jump."

In Duke's 102-62 home scrimmage victory over Belmont on Oct. 8, Ngongba encountered foul trouble — another area for improvement — as he racked up three in the first half. He wound up playing only 17 minutes in the blowout, tallying five points, seven boards, four assists, one steal, and a game-high three blocks.

He knocked down his lone 3-point attempt versus Belmont. And it's worth pointing out he also finished 1-for-1 from downtown in the Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 3.

In other words, Ngongba is now an encouraging 2-for-2 from deep thus far in preseason action.

The stacked Blue Devils next face a home exhibition versus Tennessee in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).