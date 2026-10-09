3 Instant Observations From Duke Basketball Scrimmage Win Over Belmont

The Duke Blue Devils kicked off their 2026-27 campaign with a dominant 102-62 scrimmage victory over Belmont at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

There was a lot to like about this season's Duke squad, though they obviously have plenty of room to grow. Here are a few quick observations from the Blue Devils' first in-game action of the year.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Impresses Early

It's hard not to get really excited about freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

He was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, but he was extremely impressive on the international circuit this summer. It didn't take long for the 7'1" rookie to get acclimated to college basketball.

I don't think Jon Scheyer has had a recruit with a higher ceiling than Boumtje Boumtje since he took over at Duke. https://t.co/mJWMDZ5ZtU — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) May 25, 2026

Boumtje Boumtje looked comfortable right away and impacted the game in a ton of different ways. His scoring polish at his size jumps out right away, but he's highly impactful as a rebounder, passer, shot-blocker, and outside shooter.

The freshman looked like one of the best players on the floor from the jump, and this was the first game of his college basketball career. We spent a ton of time this offseason discussing Boumtje Boumtje's ceiling given his size, age, and skill set already, and he only raised expectations with his performance against Belmont.

Also, let this serve as a reminder that Boumtje Boumtje is 17 years old and must spend at least two years in college basketball.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Patrick Ngongba II (21) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Already Looks Elite Defensively

If this is how the Blue Devils look defensively in their first action of the 2026-27 season, there's no reason they can't be the best defensive team in college basketball. Even when Duke began to run away with the win, it continued to defend with high-level effort, intensity, physicality, and connectivity.

It was a major challenge for the Bruins to get anything going offensively once the Blue Devils got set in the half-court. Belmont found a bit of offensive energy when it could get out and run, but penetrating Duke's set defense was a nightmare.

With the length, depth, switchability, and intense physicality Duke already shows on that end of the floor, this squad's defensive ceiling is unbelievably high.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Dame Sarr (7) answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr Is More Than a 3-and-D Guy

Sophomore Dame Sarr has quietly become one of the bigger breakout candidates in college basketball. As a rookie, he was a regular starter, as he was one of the Blue Devils' best defenders, but his three-point shooting left much to be desired. If Sarr could develop a consistent outside shot with the defensive talent he already has, he could be a special player. However, the 6'8" wing showed he's more than a 3-and-D wing against Belmont.

Sarr was an active passer, got downhill and sought contact, and was extremely impactful on the defensive end of the floor. He changed his body this offseason, and he looks poised to make a major jump in his second season of college basketball.