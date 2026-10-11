3 Under-the-Radar Performances From Duke Basketball's Win Over Belmont

The Duke basketball program validated the preseason hype in its first in-game action of the 2026-27 season.

The Blue Devils defeated Belmont 102-62 in a scrimmage at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. Duke's plethora of talent, depth, and size on the roster, which was discussed heavily throughout the preseason, was on display for the first time.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this is head coach Jon Scheyer's most championship-ready team since he took over for the Blue Devils, and although it's only been one scrimmage, it's hard not to view the Blue Devils as a legit national title contender.

Sophomore Dame Sarr and freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje made headlines with their respective outings, but a few other Blue Devils flashed in some under-the-radar performances. Let's go through a few of them.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deron Rippey Jr.

5-star freshman point guard Deron Rippey Jr. is in a unique spot. He was one of the best guard recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, but he will play reserve minutes as a freshman. The other guards he has the opportunity to learn from this year will be fantastic for his long-term development , but he'll be a part of the rotation this season.

Rippey finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 22 minutes. His defensive intensity stood out right away. He makes up for any height limitations with his intense physicality on the defensive perimeter, and his high-level athleticism is easy to notice.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Rippey's presence will mainly show up on the defensive end of the floor, but he's already shown he can initiate the offense and operate as a true floor general. The top prospect will be a big-time spark of energy off the bench for this team, and his defensive impact will be felt.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Boozer

Sophomore Cayden Boozer got the start against the Bruins with Caleb Foster out, and although I still think Foster will be the Blue Devils' starting point guard, Boozer clearly showed he can get things organized for the starting unit.

The Miami native notched 12 points, four rebounds, an assist, and two steals on 2-of-4 shooting from three-point range in 22 minutes. The three-point line could be one of Boozer's biggest leaps this season, as his perimeter numbers as a rookie (30.3% on 1.7 attempts) don't reflect the outside shooting potential he has.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) looks to make a pass during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer would likely start for the vast majority of high-major teams this season, and even if he doesn't for Duke, he will be one of the best reserve guards in the country. If his shooting takes a step forward, he has the makings of a high-level college basketball point guard with the IQ, passing prowess, and defensive ability he already possesses.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Maxime Meyer (15) dunks the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxime Meyer

4-star Canadian seven-foot freshman Maxime Meyer is more of a project, and he only played 13 minutes against Belmont, but his defensive instincts and ability were impressive.

Meyer looked fairly mobile out there and was able to switch a bit with active hands, while showing some ball-handling ability on the offensive end. He might not see many minutes as a rookie, but over time, he could develop into a highly impactful two-way big man for Duke.

The freshman tallied four points, four rebounds, and a steal.