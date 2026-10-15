Stacked Duke Basketball Team 'Not Too Big Time for Anything'

The 2026-27 Duke basketball team includes senior leaders, freshman sensations, and a little bit of pretty much everything in between. And in welcoming back five returning scholarships and one of the nation's top overall hauls from the recruiting trail and transfer route combined, fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer enjoys a dozen of impressive talents to choose from when weighing his rotation size for the group's upcoming regular season campaign.

"The focus of the offseason for me was really how to develop great competitive stamina," Scheyer said during his recent appearance for the ACC Network's 2026-27 Duke Men's Basketball Preview. "And I think we have a team that has great depth. And how do you use great depth? You have an advantage from a competitive standpoint. You should never play tired. And that's something we've really focused on with our group of how to have that edge."

It sure looks and sounds as though, at least in the preseason thus far, the players in Durham have bought into Scheyer's vision.

"I like the fact that with this group, we're not too big time for anything," the 39-year-old Scheyer explained. "These guys have been about the work."

Scheyer pointed to a mix of driving emotions among his program newcomers, such as elite senior transfer guard and potential leading scorer John Blackwell, plus the handful of returning pieces, such as senior guard and returning starter Caleb Foster, who were on a 2025-26 Duke basketball squad that finished 35-3 overall but came up just short of reaching what would have the Blue Devils' second straight trip to the Final Four.

"I think there's a chip and a hunger from the guys that are coming back," Scheyer noted. "I think there's been a hunger from the guys coming in, to learn and to understand our system to grow.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And then, when you have a new group, you don't know how they're going to connect and mesh, and I think there's been a great connection so far. Now, we have a long way to go, and it's going to get much harder. But I love seeing that as well."

John Blackwell Already Feeling Duke's Connected Competitive Vibes

Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game as an All-Big Ten Third Selection at Wisconsin last season. And he tallied 17 points for the Blue Devils in Saturday night's 102-62 home exhibition win over Belmont.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Duke, the 21-year-old Blackwell, voted to the Preseason All-ACC First Team alongside Blue Devil junior big man Patrick Ngongba II this week, has embraced more than just the bucket-getting opportunities that he'll see on the brightest stage playing for Scheyer's powerhouse this go-round. Indeed, he sure comes across as thrilled to have such ambitious teammates by his side, all sharing sights on the ultimate goal: a national championship.

"When I first got here, it's been nothing but love, connecting with these guys, learning these guys' backgrounds, and competing with these guys every single day," Blackwell said at Duke Media Day a few weeks ago. "There's not an off day where you can just take a break. You know, these guys are very talented.

"And then, off the court, these guys are amazing human beings. I love being around them."

Duke's regular season tips off at home versus Army on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU). First, though, the Blue Devils have two more outings on their exhibition slate, beginning with a home bout against Tennessee in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).