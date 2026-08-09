Jon Scheyer Perfectly Explains Duke Basketball Offseason Competition

One could argue that there are a dozen or so Duke basketball talents worthy of being in the regular rotation for the undeniably stacked 2026-27 Blue Devils. And some might even say the powerhouse program in Durham will have a second unit that could rank in the top 25 on its own.

But as for which guys will draw a start and earn significant minutes throughout the regular season, well, those questions may well remain unanswered for quite some time. In fact, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, who constructed what appears to be the deepest roster across his five years at the helm, maintains that he is leaving it all up for grabs as he and his staff continue evaluating what has been, by all accounts, an extremely competitive summer inside the Blue Devils' practice facility.

"One of the ways we build our foundation starts with the recruiting process," the three-time ACC champion head coach, whose past two Duke basketball teams combined for a 70-7 overall record, explained in the first 2026-27 Duke Blue Planet episode, which the program's creative team posted on social media this weekend. "I'm not promising an exact role, starting spot, whatever it may be...

"Whether you're a guy in our program that's been here two or three years, whether you're an incoming freshman, whatever your ranking is, it doesn't matter at the end of the day. It's about what you do and what you earn. And that goes for our program as well; we're not entitled to any wins this season. And so, before we start talking about big-picture goals that we have, we talk about winning the day...

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe it's a one-of-one competitive situation where guys are fighting and earning for what they want. And it's made for some special days."

Duke Basketball Players Break Down Intense Summer Battles

The Duke basketball roster, likely to rank firmly inside the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, consists of five returning players from a 2025-26 squad that finished 35-3 overall, five scholarship freshmen comprising the nation's No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting haul, three veteran transfers, and two walk-on additions.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) defends in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, there's more than just a handful of heralded names on that list. And there's no doubt that most of the 13 scholarship pieces envision playing an important in-game role for the Blue Devils.

In other words, just as Scheyer alluded to in his comments, the competition should remain fierce as the Duke basketball collection continues to prepare for its loaded preseason slate, including a home bout against the Tennessee Volunteers and road battle against the Kansas Jayhawks, followed by its regular season opener at home versus the Army Black Knights in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 2.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's been a great summer," second-year Duke basketball wing Dame Sarr said in the Duke Blue Planet episode. "I've been loving it so far, just getting to know the guys — a lot of new people. So, getting to get together and getting better, I think we've been competing really hard. And I just love the energy that we have in the gym every day."

Five-star Blue Devil freshman guard and McDonald's All American Deron Rippey Jr. described the environment as a "work setting" both in the weight room and on the court.

Speaking of rookies in Durham, five-star big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje chimed in by expressing appreciation for all the lessons he's received with open arms from the seasoned Blue Devils on the roster.

"Just, like, teaching us what the college game is about," the 7-foot-2, 250-pound sensation said in reference to the veteran weapons. "[The freshmen] are all new to this, like I said before. So, having them kind of show us the works of it and, like, the physicality and playing tough — not going easy on us so that we can adjust quicker and be ready for the season — it's a huge help."

One thing's for sure: The Blue Devils are cherishing all of the moments together, whether in the practice facility or in team-bonding activities off the court this summer.

"Ultimately, March and April when we look back, we're going to miss these times, and we're going to cherish them, and we're going to talk about them for the whole year," fourth-year Blue Devil guard Caleb Foster added. "It just builds a foundation and sets the tone for the year...

full CFOS mic up! pic.twitter.com/fm0QYvEdyh — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 17, 2026

"We are blessed to have the opportunity to have such a good team, to where we could play 5-on-5 and simulate championship games every day, unlike many other teams could. So, I think that if we use that mindset and just go at each other and compete as hard as we can, ultimately, it's going to make us better players, but it's going to make the team better."