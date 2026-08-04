Breaking Down Duke Basketball's Loaded Backcourt Quartet

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built one of the best rosters in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

At least to me, this is the best roster Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm for the Blue Devils in 2022. Experience, continuity, size, depth, scoring, length. You name it, this roster has it.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most fascinating parts of the rotation heading into the year is the backcourt, which is probably the deepest in the country.

Let's break down each Duke backcourt piece and what their roles will look like next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Blackwell

We've raved about John Blackwell quite a bit throughout the offseason. I expect the 6'5" Wisconsin transfer to be the Blue Devils' go-to scoring option next season, and I think he can be a top-five scorer in college basketball.

Blackwell is coming off the most productive season of his college career with the Badgers, averaging over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Michigan native is the only proven efficient volume scorer on this roster, as a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter. I expect Blackwell to have the ball in his hands often, but he can also move without it and create opportunities in space.

Duke has three talented passing bigs, shooters on the floor, and three fantastic floor generals, who we will get into shortly. Blackwell is set up to thrive as the No. 1 scoring option for the first time in his career. An All-American season is certainly a possibility.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster was a massive return for the Blue Devils. The 6'5" guard won't fill up the box score on a regular basis, but he is the Type A point guard for a team chasing a National Championship.

Foster is coming off a career year, notching career highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7). He was also statistically one of the Blue Devils' best three-point shooters last season, knocking down 39.8% of his attempts on 3.0 a game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Foster impacts winning in so many different ways, and an experienced point guard is crucial for a team chasing a title. Foster defends the perimeter at an extremely high level, can score at different levels when needed, can initiate the offense, and is one of the best rebounding guards in the ACC.

Above all, in a Duke offense full of scorers, Foster will run the show and get everything organized. He is certainly one of Scheyer and Co.'s most impactful players heading into the year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Boozer

Cayden Boozer brings a lot of the winning qualities Foster does, so Duke essentially has two high-level, experienced point guards on the roster. I expect Boozer to come off the bench, but it will be interesting to see how often Scheyer puts Foster and Boozer on the floor at the same time.

Boozer was a key reserve for the Blue Devils last season, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 22.8 minutes of action. Now, I don't expect Boozer's minutes or box score numbers to shoot up all that much, but having him come off the bench really speaks to the depth of this Duke club.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) attempts to shoot the ball on St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami native proved he can run the floor on his own when he got an opportunity as a rookie. When Foster missed five games across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments with a foot fracture, Boozer averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 boards a game while dishing 16 assists and nine turnovers. He played over 35 minutes in four of those matchups

Boozer is one of the best backup point guards in college basketball, and he will be another key facilitator when Foster is off the floor.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deron Rippey Jr.

It says a lot when a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, is fourth in the backcourt pecking order.

Deron Rippey Jr. is an elite athlete and defends the perimeter with intensity and physicality. On the offensive end, the three-point potential is there, but expect several highlight finishes at the basket throughout the season. Rippey may only be 6'3", but he's crafty around the rim.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Rippey's impact will mainly be felt on the defensive end, but like Foster and Boozer, he's a fantastic floor general who can initiate the offense. I expect the rookie to play that kind of role at least to some extent in 2026-27.

The Brooklyn native will likely have a limited role as a freshman, but he's a prime multi-year college candidate as that becomes more normal with 5-star recruits. Still, Rippey should be a consistent part of the rotation.