Biggest Takeaways After Duke Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule

The Duke basketball program has officially released its full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season.

A few days ago, we provided an update on the full non-conference slate after it was announced that former Blue Devil Tommy Amaker and Harvard would come to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 4. This is part of the Brotherhood Run, which invites former Duke players back to Cameron Indoor Stadium as opposing head coaches.

On Thursday night, it was announced that the Blue Devils will take on Georgia on Dec. 8 in the Jimmy V Classic. The matchup between Duke and Mike White's Bulldogs had already been announced, but the date for it had yet to be revealed.

Duke Basketball Full 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Duke has released its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/Bt8jy72WCF — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 7, 2026

Our recent update of the non-conference schedule already included most of these games. The only new additions are SIU-Edwardsville coming to Cameron Indoor on Nov. 13 and when Duke hosts Grambling State at Cameron on Dec. 17.

It was additionally revealed that Countdown to Craziness will take place on Oct. 3.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Takeaways From Duke's Non-Conference Slate

Throughout the offseason, we have discussed at great length what we think of the Blue Devils' gauntlet of a non-con slate. Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach in 2022, he has made it a priority to schedule several premier non-conference games each year. However, this might be the toughest schedule yet.

Let's go through the biggest takeaways after the full slate was released.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Five Weeks of Regular Season

There isn't much of a grace period for the Blue Devils before it gets into the thick of its non-conference slate. Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, a 21-day stretch, Duke will take on Michigan State in Chicago, Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium, UConn in Las Vegas, and Florida in Gainesville. There is a very real chance all of those squads are ranked inside the top seven or so of the AP Poll at that point of the season.

I practically expect Duke and Florida to be the two best teams in the sport heading into that contest, but a lot of that will depend on how Scheyer and Co. fare in their big-time non-conference games before that.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the fact that Duke will face several marquee opponents before we even get into December, two of them will be at true college basketball environments. Illinois will come to Cameron as part of the home-and-home agreement between the two schools announced this offseason, and Duke will head to Exactech Arena for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron North

Duke will play two games at Madison Square Garden once again, an arena that has unofficially become the Blue Devils' second home.

Last season, Duke defeated Kansas in the Champions Classic and lost to Texas Tech at MSG. This is the second season in a row Duke will face the Red Raiders at The World's Most Famous Arena. The Jimmy V Classic against Georgia will also be held there.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amazon Deal

Earlier this offseason, Duke signed a landmark broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the network to exclusively broadcast three of the Blue Devils' neutral-site, non-conference games this season.

Those games are officially set in stone: UConn on Nov. 25, Texas Tech on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga on Feb. 20 are the opponents Duke will face.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Premier Non-Con Game in February

This is the third season in a row Duke will play a big-time non-conference game late in the regular season. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils throttled Illinois at Madison Square Garden, 110-67. Last season, they defeated then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63, unofficially earning the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga enters the campaign with question marks after Mario Saint-Supery departed the program this summer, signing a multi-year deal with Valencia in the EuroLeague, but Mark Few's clubs are always formidable.