Biggest Takeaways After Duke Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule
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The Duke basketball program has officially released its full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season.
A few days ago, we provided an update on the full non-conference slate after it was announced that former Blue Devil Tommy Amaker and Harvard would come to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 4. This is part of the Brotherhood Run, which invites former Duke players back to Cameron Indoor Stadium as opposing head coaches.
On Thursday night, it was announced that the Blue Devils will take on Georgia on Dec. 8 in the Jimmy V Classic. The matchup between Duke and Mike White's Bulldogs had already been announced, but the date for it had yet to be revealed.
Duke Basketball Full 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
Our recent update of the non-conference schedule already included most of these games. The only new additions are SIU-Edwardsville coming to Cameron Indoor on Nov. 13 and when Duke hosts Grambling State at Cameron on Dec. 17.
It was additionally revealed that Countdown to Craziness will take place on Oct. 3.
Biggest Takeaways From Duke's Non-Conference Slate
Throughout the offseason, we have discussed at great length what we think of the Blue Devils' gauntlet of a non-con slate. Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach in 2022, he has made it a priority to schedule several premier non-conference games each year. However, this might be the toughest schedule yet.
Let's go through the biggest takeaways after the full slate was released.
First Five Weeks of Regular Season
There isn't much of a grace period for the Blue Devils before it gets into the thick of its non-conference slate. Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, a 21-day stretch, Duke will take on Michigan State in Chicago, Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium, UConn in Las Vegas, and Florida in Gainesville. There is a very real chance all of those squads are ranked inside the top seven or so of the AP Poll at that point of the season.
I practically expect Duke and Florida to be the two best teams in the sport heading into that contest, but a lot of that will depend on how Scheyer and Co. fare in their big-time non-conference games before that.
Aside from the fact that Duke will face several marquee opponents before we even get into December, two of them will be at true college basketball environments. Illinois will come to Cameron as part of the home-and-home agreement between the two schools announced this offseason, and Duke will head to Exactech Arena for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.
Cameron North
Duke will play two games at Madison Square Garden once again, an arena that has unofficially become the Blue Devils' second home.
Last season, Duke defeated Kansas in the Champions Classic and lost to Texas Tech at MSG. This is the second season in a row Duke will face the Red Raiders at The World's Most Famous Arena. The Jimmy V Classic against Georgia will also be held there.
Amazon Deal
Earlier this offseason, Duke signed a landmark broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the network to exclusively broadcast three of the Blue Devils' neutral-site, non-conference games this season.
Those games are officially set in stone: UConn on Nov. 25, Texas Tech on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga on Feb. 20 are the opponents Duke will face.
Premier Non-Con Game in February
This is the third season in a row Duke will play a big-time non-conference game late in the regular season. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils throttled Illinois at Madison Square Garden, 110-67. Last season, they defeated then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63, unofficially earning the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga enters the campaign with question marks after Mario Saint-Supery departed the program this summer, signing a multi-year deal with Valencia in the EuroLeague, but Mark Few's clubs are always formidable.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine