Why Duke Basketball Can Find Momentum Early Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the deepest teams in the country.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has done an unbelievable job recruiting and bringing the most talent to Durham year in and year out. He has had the National Player of the Year on his roster in each of the last two seasons. However, this might be his best team yet.

Time will tell if this is actually his most talented team, but in terms of winning in today's college basketball landscape, this incoming roster is the best.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interesting Preseason Take on Duke Basketball

Scheyer and his staff returned three starters from last season's team in Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, and Caleb Foster. The program brought back four of its top six scorers, adding Cayden Boozer to that previous list of guys.

The Blue Devils have their go-to scoring option in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three who is coming off his best collegiate season, averaging over 19 points per game. Duke also brought in Drew Scharnowski from Belmont, a versatile, physical defender with great passing skills for a 6'9" big man.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, one of the top high school recruiting classes is on the way.

Now, Duke fans are used to Scheyer and Co. bringing in one of the most talented groups year in and year out. However, one of the largest criticisms of Blue Devils clubs over the last few years has been the lack of experience, as Duke has tended to revolve its rosters around one or a few key rookies.

In seven of the last nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. This coming season, the Blue Devils boast both continuity and veteran leadership, two qualities crucial for building a championship roster in college basketball nowadays.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with this being probably the most experienced team Scheyer has had as well as the most retained, some still think the Blue Devils will get off to a slow start.

ESPN released some of the top storylines in the college basketball world with the 2026-27 campaign moving closer. ESPN's Myron Medcalf, under the "10 wild predictions" section, thinks Duke could get off to a slow start. He claims, "Duke won't hit its stride before ACC play."

"They [Duke] know how to win games, and are coming off back-to-back seasons of being led by the best player in college basketball. But they also have new parts Scheyer will have to blend together. Don't be surprised if they hit a few rough patches on their way to title contention," Medcalf said.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why This Won't Happen

Now, this isn't some wild take by Medcalf at all. It makes sense that teams with several new pieces could take some time to really gel. However, with the Duke program specifically, this is the year of all years under Scheyer not to think this will happen.

In the 2023-24 season, five of the Blue Devils' top six scorers from the previous season returned. Duke entered ACC action with a 10-3 overall record. In 2024-25, two of Duke's previous top six scorers returned, and it entered league play with a 10-2 record, including wins over then-No. 17 Arizona and then-No. 2 Auburn.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Scheyer and Co. brought back just one of its top six scorers and entered the conference slate with a 12-1 record with wins over Texas, Kansas, Florida, Arkansas, and Michigan State.

This coming season, the Blue Devils are returning four of their top six scorers from the prior season, and on top of that, they are replacing that lost production with veterans at some places as opposed to mainly big-time rookies.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The point is, despite roster turnover throughout Scheyer's tenure, Duke hasn't had too much of a problem with slow starts. Beyond that, it has earned a 1-seed in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments and has won back-to-back ACC regular season and tournament titles.

Of all years for the Blue Devils to get off to a slow start due to pieces not fitting right away, this is probably the least likely year for that to happen. Duke is in a great spot and has a chance to enter the campaign as a top two team in the AP Poll.