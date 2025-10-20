Top Recruit Autumn Fleary Explains Duke Commitment
After sitting on her Top 4 since July 4, five-star point guard Autumn Fleary ultimately decided to commit to Duke. The Blue Devils Class of 2026 is one of, if not the best, in the nation. HC Kara Lawson found a way to add her second five-star recruit this week.
For those keeping track, Duke now has four Top-50 recruits in their Class of 2026. Lawson continues to build the Blue Devils' dynasty, one that enters this season ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
Fleary, who announced her commitment on Instagram, chose Duke over LSU, UCLA, and UNC. Sadly for the Tar Heels, one of their top targets committed to their rival school. Both the Tigers and Bruins have phenomenal women's basketball programs, but Fleary pledged her commitment to Lawson.
Autumn Fleary on Her Decision-Making Process
- "I chose Duke because it truly felt like family," she told ESPN. "Coach Kara Lawson and her staff are incredible people who care deeply about their players on and off the court."
- "The team's culture, identity, and drive to win align perfectly with who I am as a person and as an athlete," Fleary added. "I know Duke will push me to grow both academically and athletically and prepare me for the next level."
ESPN's Shane Laflin pointed out that Emilee Skinner was the Blue Devils' lone freshman in the 2025 class, but Skinner is projected to start for the team. The rest of Lawson's starting lineup includes sophomore Toby Fournier, junior Delaney Thomas, and seniors Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair.
It's important to note that Jadyn Donovan, a junior guard, also attended Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C. Donovan and Fleary have similar stories with Team Takeover, a squad that the five-star dominated this past summer.
Between Fleary, Bella Flemings, Sanai Green, and Taylor Sofilkanich, Duke could throw all four of them on the court tomorrow and be just fine. Flearly's No. 12 ranking is the highest of the bunch. Blue Devils fans were ecstatic to hear of No. 16 Flemings' commitment earlier this week, but somehow Fleary's news was able to top that.
Green is the Class of 2026's No. 25 recruit, while Sofilkanich is No. 43. The Holmdel, NJ, native is their lone four-star recruit, but she won coach Lawson over with her 6'4'' stature. This season, the Blue Devils have two players at that height: Freshman Arianna Roberson and Junior Jordan Wood.
