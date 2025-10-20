Top Recruit Autumn Fleary Explains Duke Commitment

Another (4th) top-50 commit in the class and the second 5-star commit this week for @karalawson20 & @DukeWBB ‼️



📰: https://t.co/LQjBys4bEV



Fleary is an all-around point guard on both ends of the court applying elite defensive ball pressure and has a savviness with the ball in… https://t.co/7fxtc4nPfI