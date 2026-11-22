Duke basketball supporters aren't just fans of the program because of the four letters on the front of the jersey. No, they're also fans of the product itself. They know what to expect from it because it's pretty much consistently been a thing of beauty for many decades, even including last month in the 2026-27 team's statement preseason victories over the Belmont Bruins, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kansas Jayhawks.

That said, for the Blue Devil faithful who stayed up late to watch No. 5-ranked Duke's uncomfortably close 78-74 win over the unranked Washington State Cougars (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Saturday night, it sure seems the masses agree on the fact that what they witnessed just wasn't the patented brand of Duke basketball excellence they've become accustomed to watching.

It just didn't look like Duke basketball — simple as that. And that's undeniably concerning to fans in light of the Blue Devils (4-2, 0-0 ACC) being fresh off suffering through the program's largest loss in Cameron Indoor Stadium in over 43 years, a 99-78 defeat at the hands of the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night.

Jon Scheyer Thanks Duke Basketball Fans for Loyalty

Against the Cougars, whose other losses in the early going have come against Davidson, High Point, and Duquesne, fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer watched his Blue Devils nearly give up a 19-point lead in the second half. For the game, Duke shot 22-for-54 from the field (40.7 percent) and 6-for-22 from three (27.3 percent) while losing the turnover battle, 16-10, but was ultimately bailed out by junior center Patrick Ngongba II's 24 points, nine boards, three blocks, and 10-for-12 clip at the line.

"Just for all our fans and people watching, thanks for staying up," Scheyer, with Ngongba sitting by his side at the table, said at the end of the opening statement to Duke's press conference afterward. "I know it's a late game.

"And we really appreciate you guys sticking with these guys through this time. And we're going to keep figuring this thing out and keep working."

Pat vs. WSU



24 points

9 boards

2 assists

3 blocks

7-9 FG

10-12 FT pic.twitter.com/TKAtOCQnYI — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 22, 2026

No Easy Road Ahead for This Duke Basketball Team

In his postgame press conference, Scheyer wasn't asked specifically about his Blue Devils' next two outings, both against top 10 opponents: a neutral-site battle with the UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video) and a true road matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge versus the Florida Gators on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

However, the 39-year-old was asked about he and his crew are dealing with the all-important task at hand of working diligently to improve away from home.

"It's a lot happening at once," Scheyer noted to the media on hand about his squad's challenging early non-conference slate. "It's certainly one of the most difficult schedules to start a season because of the travel and the teams we're playing. But our guys, obviously we had their full attention after the Illinois game. I thought we had two great days of prep. We really tried to focus on ourselves a lot.

"And we've got to find our base in what we do...I thought our spacing was better tonight. We did a bunch of things better. But we all know that there's more that we have to do. And the other thing I would say with that, the preparation: to have that type of game pressure on us, we didn't handle that incredibly well, but there's some great things to learn from that that we're going to carry forward."