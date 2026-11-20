Last season, the 2025-26 Duke basketball players, who wound up with a 35-3 overall record and captured both the ACC Tournament and regular season crowns, grew closer during a two-game California swing, in which they notched convincing wins over the Cal Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal.

"Something about just being away from home and just being with your guys, it brings you together more," then-sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, now an NBA rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves, explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI after that squad had returned home to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Currently, the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) certainly appear to be in need of a similar boost in the bonding department.

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic scored 46 points in the win over Duke.



It's the most points *EVER* by an opposing player in Cameron Indoor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QYwX3b5GjJ — Underdog (@Underdog) November 18, 2026

And fortunately for them, they have such an opportunity. Indeed, they're aiming to move past their disappointing start while gearing up for a three-game slate away from home that begins with two contests out west: versus the unranked Washington State Cougars at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2) and the No. 3 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video).

Duke Basketball Veterans See Potential Benefits From Being on the Road

"I think that that's the blessing of our season, is that we have the opportunity to keep turning it around," Duke basketball senior guard Caleb Foster explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI following the Blue Devils' 99-78 blowout home loss at the hands of the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. "So, we've got to learn from this, flush it, and keep moving forward."

First-year Blue Devil forward Drew Scharnowski, who is the oldest player in the locker room and appears to be emerging as a voice of leadership after transferring to Duke following three years with the Belmont Bruins, noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI on Tuesday night that he views the extended road trip as his chance to play a big part in fostering that team growth in California and Nevada.

"A hundred percent," Scharnowski said about the opportunity for the Blue Devils to build camaraderie over the next week. "Obviously, this loss sucks right now. But I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of coming together as a team, being in a situation where I have an older voice and an opportunity to lift the team and speak to the young guys. So, I'm ready for the challenge."

Duke Basketball HC Jon Scheyer Chimes In on Opportunity Out West

"End of the day, it's an opportunity," fifth-year Blue Devil head coach Scheyer said in his postgame press conference on Tuesday night when asked by Duke Blue Devils On SI about the road trip. "Clearly, we have to spend time together and have substance and bring their voices out and talk about how we're better than this — I know that.

"We may not be the best team, but we're not that team. And so for me, it's a great opportunity for us to bond, to spend time together, and to fix this immediately."

After squaring off against Washington State and UConn, which ended the 2025-26 Duke basketball team's season in heartbreaking fashion in the Elite Eight, Scheyer and the Blue Devils will briefly return to campus before traveling to Gainesville, Fla., to battle the No. 1 Florida Gators on their home court, as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The next home game on Duke's schedule doesn't arrive until the bout against former Blue Devil guard and assistant Tommy Amaker's unranked Harvard Crimson on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2).