Ranking Duke's 2026 NBA Draft Prospects
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff went through an offseason much different from what they are used to.
Since Scheyer took over, he has lost most of his production after one season, as many of the star rookies Duke has had over the past few years have been highly touted NBA prospects. Just a year ago, the Blue Devils lost their entire starting five, as all of them were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Blue Devils got more of their rotation from this past season back than they lost, which is a welcome change of pace for the program. Still, there are a few guys ready to begin their NBA careers.
Let's rank this summer's NBA Draft prospects from Duke.
1. Cameron Boozer
No shock here. College basketball's National Player of the Year has been regarded as a top-three draft prospect since the college season began in November. Needless to say, Boozer lived up to the hype in his lone year in Durham.
The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. Boozer went for 22 double-doubles on the year and was the most unstoppable force in college hoops.
His less-than-flashy playstyle has raised concerns about his ceiling in the NBA, but Boozer likely has the highest floor of any prospect. He won't beat out Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson or BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa for the top selection, but he's firmly in the top three as of now.
2. Isaiah Evans
Evans had an intriguing decision to make following his sophomore year at Duke. The 6'6" wing is currently a projected late first-round pick, meaning his first-year NBA salary would be around $2 million to $4 million if he were selected in that range. He could have potentially made more than that if he had returned to college.
Nonetheless, Evans elected to make the jump to the NBA and projects as a productive 3-and-D wing at the next level. This past season, the North Carolina native averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts a contest.
But where Evans boosted his draft stock the most was by diversifying his offensive game and improving defensively. As a freshman, 82% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from the perimeter. As a sophomore, 65% of his shot attempts and 54% of his makes were threes, yet he averaged nearly 10 more points a game.
3. Maliq Brown
Brown likely won't hear his name called until the very end of the draft, if at all. But any NBA team can use the skill set and frame that Brown possesses. At 6'9", the former Syracuse transfer was arguably the most versatile and disruptive defender in college basketball last season.
Brown might have been the only player in the country last season who could effectively guard all five positions on the floor. He led with active hands and physicality, completely transforming the Blue Devils' defensive ceiling.
As a senior, Brown averaged 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds a game, but thrived in the pick-and-roll while Ngongba sat out with injury, and he slid to the five. The forward likely won't be drafted, but his defensive instincts and capabilities should earn him a spot on an NBA roster.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.