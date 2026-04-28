Ranking Duke's 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff went through an offseason much different from what they are used to.

Since Scheyer took over, he has lost most of his production after one season, as many of the star rookies Duke has had over the past few years have been highly touted NBA prospects. Just a year ago, the Blue Devils lost their entire starting five, as all of them were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils got more of their rotation from this past season back than they lost, which is a welcome change of pace for the program. Still, there are a few guys ready to begin their NBA careers.

Let's rank this summer's NBA Draft prospects from Duke.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Cameron Boozer

No shock here. College basketball's National Player of the Year has been regarded as a top-three draft prospect since the college season began in November. Needless to say, Boozer lived up to the hype in his lone year in Durham.

The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. Boozer went for 22 double-doubles on the year and was the most unstoppable force in college hoops.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His less-than-flashy playstyle has raised concerns about his ceiling in the NBA, but Boozer likely has the highest floor of any prospect. He won't beat out Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson or BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa for the top selection, but he's firmly in the top three as of now.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

2. Isaiah Evans

Evans had an intriguing decision to make following his sophomore year at Duke. The 6'6" wing is currently a projected late first-round pick, meaning his first-year NBA salary would be around $2 million to $4 million if he were selected in that range. He could have potentially made more than that if he had returned to college.

Nonetheless, Evans elected to make the jump to the NBA and projects as a productive 3-and-D wing at the next level. This past season, the North Carolina native averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts a contest.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But where Evans boosted his draft stock the most was by diversifying his offensive game and improving defensively. As a freshman, 82% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from the perimeter. As a sophomore, 65% of his shot attempts and 54% of his makes were threes, yet he averaged nearly 10 more points a game.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Maliq Brown

Brown likely won't hear his name called until the very end of the draft, if at all. But any NBA team can use the skill set and frame that Brown possesses. At 6'9", the former Syracuse transfer was arguably the most versatile and disruptive defender in college basketball last season.

Brown might have been the only player in the country last season who could effectively guard all five positions on the floor. He led with active hands and physicality, completely transforming the Blue Devils' defensive ceiling.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball past TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a senior, Brown averaged 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds a game, but thrived in the pick-and-roll while Ngongba sat out with injury, and he slid to the five. The forward likely won't be drafted, but his defensive instincts and capabilities should earn him a spot on an NBA roster.