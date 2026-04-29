Two Blue Devils Projected High as NBA Draft Nears

Duke basketball is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about teams in the country heading into next season, with many believing the Blue Devils have the pieces to compete for a National Championship.

Jon Scheyer has done an impressive job retaining key contributors from last year's roster. Players projected to be NBA Draft picks at the start of the season, such as Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba, have chosen to return to Durham. Scheyer also entered the transfer portal and landed one of the best scorers in the country, John Blackwell.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will, however, have to replace their two leading scorers. Both Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans have entered the NBA Draft and will move on to the next chapter of their careers.

Cameron Boozer is coming off one of the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history. Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring at 22.5 points per game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range. He also led the team in rebounds at over 10 per game and assists at four per game. Boozer capped his remarkable season by winning the National Player of the Year award and earning First Team All-American honors.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans also took a major step forward in his sophomore season, moving into the starting lineup after showing flashes coming off the bench as a freshman. Evans more than doubled his scoring average, jumping from 6.8 to 15 points per game. He shot 43% from the field and 36% from three-point range, taking just over seven three-point attempts per game.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo included both players as first-round selections in his latest mock draft.

Cameron Boozer

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Woo writes that Boozer proved himself as one of the most dependable freshman stars ever, winning player of the year awards despite Duke falling just short of a Final Four berth. Woo noted that while limited vertical lift may cap some of his ceiling, the production he delivers is difficult to argue with.

Woo has Boozer going third overall to the Brooklyn Nets, a franchise that has been searching for a cornerstone player since Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden departed.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On the selection, Woo writes that Brooklyn has significant stakes riding on this lottery pick, as the team does not control its 2027 first-round pick owed to Houston, making Boozer the safest and most attractive option on the board.

Isaiah Evans

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woo describes Evans as a quality wing shooter with good positional size and the ability to hit tough shots off movement. He noted that Evans took a clear developmental leap with an expanded role at Duke, projecting starter-level upside if he can become more consistent, particularly on the defensive end.

Evans is projected to go 23rd overall to the Atlanta Hawks, a pick acquired in the trade that sent DeAndre Hunter to Cleveland. Atlanta has also moved on from star point guard Trae Young and is now building around former Duke standout Jalen Johnson, who has developed into one of the league's rising stars as the Hawks look to upset the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Woo noted that adding perimeter shooting would benefit Atlanta as they continue to build around Johnson, and that the team has flexibility with this second pick to address several roster needs.