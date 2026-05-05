Where Duke's Transfer Portal Class Ranks Nationally

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have tapped into the transfer portal much more than they did previously since the NIL era took over college basketball, and it has paid off big time.

Typically, the Duke program has relied on freshman talent to lead its programs. Just take a look at the past two years with Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg. Both the team's leading scorers, both rookies, both the National Player of the Year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In seven of the past nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. However, that is likely to change in 2026-27.

The Blue Devils still boast the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, but prioritized roster continuity and veteran leadership this offseason. College basketball is shifting, and Scheyer and Co. are adapting.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Where Does Duke's Transfer Portal Class Rank?

The Blue Devils are bringing in three transfers, some high-profile, others more of a depth piece. Nonetheless, each will play their respective roles.

According to 247Sports, Duke's portal class ranks at No. 11 in the nation with its three commits. Programs in the ACC with a higher-ranked portal class include Louisville (No. 1), Miami (No 5), and North Carolina (No. 6).

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Players Who Make Up Duke's Portal Class

John Blackwell - Wisconsin

John Blackwell is undoubtedly the headliner of Duke's portal class, ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal per 247Sports. As a junior with Wisconsin this past season, the 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in college hoops.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) participates in drills during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Michigan native averaged 19.1 points on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell tallied 15 games of over 20 points scored and five of over 30 scored, including two in a row in the Big Ten Tournament.

Blackwell wanted to move to a program where he could have the ball in his hands and be the go-to guy offensively. As a career 44% shooter from the field an 37% shooter from the perimeter, he will have that freedom with the Blue Devils.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Drew Scharnowski - Belmont

Drew Scharnowski was the first commit of Duke's class. The 6'9", 230-pound forward just wrapped up his sophomore campaign with the Bruins, averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 stocks a game on 68.1% shooting from the field.

Scharnowski was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive Team selection this past season. Both Scharnowski and Ngongba averaged over two assists a night in 2025-26, making the pair one of the best passing big duos in the sport.

Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Loyola (MD) Greyhounds guard Jacob Theodosiou (6) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forwards Trent Noah (9) and Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jacob Theodosiou - Loyola Maryland

Jacob Theodosiou was a late addition to the class and will serve a key role as a depth piece and practice player, but likely won't see much time on the floor.

The 6'4" guard has spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Loyola Maryland after spending a year at Wyoming. In 2025-26, Theodosiou averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field.