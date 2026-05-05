Where Duke's Transfer Portal Class Ranks Nationally
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have tapped into the transfer portal much more than they did previously since the NIL era took over college basketball, and it has paid off big time.
Typically, the Duke program has relied on freshman talent to lead its programs. Just take a look at the past two years with Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg. Both the team's leading scorers, both rookies, both the National Player of the Year.
In seven of the past nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. However, that is likely to change in 2026-27.
The Blue Devils still boast the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, but prioritized roster continuity and veteran leadership this offseason. College basketball is shifting, and Scheyer and Co. are adapting.
Where Does Duke's Transfer Portal Class Rank?
The Blue Devils are bringing in three transfers, some high-profile, others more of a depth piece. Nonetheless, each will play their respective roles.
According to 247Sports, Duke's portal class ranks at No. 11 in the nation with its three commits. Programs in the ACC with a higher-ranked portal class include Louisville (No. 1), Miami (No 5), and North Carolina (No. 6).
The Players Who Make Up Duke's Portal Class
John Blackwell - Wisconsin
John Blackwell is undoubtedly the headliner of Duke's portal class, ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal per 247Sports. As a junior with Wisconsin this past season, the 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in college hoops.
The Michigan native averaged 19.1 points on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell tallied 15 games of over 20 points scored and five of over 30 scored, including two in a row in the Big Ten Tournament.
Blackwell wanted to move to a program where he could have the ball in his hands and be the go-to guy offensively. As a career 44% shooter from the field an 37% shooter from the perimeter, he will have that freedom with the Blue Devils.
Drew Scharnowski - Belmont
Drew Scharnowski was the first commit of Duke's class. The 6'9", 230-pound forward just wrapped up his sophomore campaign with the Bruins, averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 stocks a game on 68.1% shooting from the field.
Scharnowski was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive Team selection this past season. Both Scharnowski and Ngongba averaged over two assists a night in 2025-26, making the pair one of the best passing big duos in the sport.
Jacob Theodosiou - Loyola Maryland
Jacob Theodosiou was a late addition to the class and will serve a key role as a depth piece and practice player, but likely won't see much time on the floor.
The 6'4" guard has spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Loyola Maryland after spending a year at Wyoming. In 2025-26, Theodosiou averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.